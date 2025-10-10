Rams Matthew Stafford Shares Insight into Puka Nacua's Fast Start
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have once again established the top quarterback-wide receiver duo in the NFL in Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua. Years removed from the 2021 Super Bowl season that saw Stafford and Cooper Kupp have the NFL's best connection, both men have been playing at an elite level as Sean McVay's offense has hit new heights in the passing game due to an influx of new coaches and the work of Davante Adams.
Stafford was asked this week if Nacua had an element of his game, a superpower that has allowed him to be consistently one of the best receivers over the course of his entire career.
“He's just a football player," stated Stafford. "He's one of those guys that's a football player. He's like how [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] is. It's hard to really look at his 40 [yard dash time], look at how high he jumps, all of that stuff. Just having a real feel for the game, understanding his role and they obviously put a lot on him and you can see it in the way that he plays. He’s rangy, obviously long and a tall type of dude. It's a lot different than what you normally see at the safety position. A lot of challenges presented. He’s a good football player for sure.”
Stafford Reflects on the Past
Over the course of the season, both Stafford and Nacua have joked about Nacua's first NFL practices and his development from nervous fifth round pick into an NFL superstar. While both men are humble about the process, Nacua's rapid rise, a journey that usually takes years, happened in under six months.
Nacua stated he has to overcome natural feeling to show out during his first throwing season. Stafford would share his perspective.
“[Laughter] I don't remember him ruining them," stated Stafford. "I remember him being nervous. He might have thrown up a couple of times here or there after some routes. I remember being impressed at the same time of how he moved and how he caught the football. You could tell the physicality was going to come out once the pads came on, even with nothing on, no pads, nothing, just running shorts and a t-shirt. It was evident."
"There was a willingness to learn, the same personality you guys get to see and talk to every single week. He’s an infectious guy to be around and fun guy to be around. I was pleasantly surprised with the late round draft pick that we had that seemed like he was going to be a pretty decent player. He’s turned into a good one.”
That willingness is why Stafford is off to one of the best starts in his entire career and why Puka Nacua is on pace to win the triple crown.
