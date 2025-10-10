NFL Draft Prospects Rams Fans Should Watch in CFB Week 7
The Los Angeles Rams have taken the mini-bye week to begin preparations for Sunday's road trip back to the East Coast to face the 1-4 Baltimore Ravens. While players and coaches are preparing for battles on Sunday, the front office will have their eyes set on Week 7 of the college football regular season.
We have reached the point in the year where potential prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft begin to take shape. The Rams front office, led by general manager Les Snead, will have scouts across the country at key games, potentially for Saturday afternoon's Top-10 matchup between two Big Ten teams with top quarterback prospects. Here, we dive into the key prospects to watch at areas of possible concern next offseason.
Dante Moore vs. Fernando Mendoza
Two weeks ago, Moore passed his biggest test yet against a previously vaunted Penn State defense (before their embarrassing 42-37 defeat to then-winless UCLA). Now, the Oregon Ducks' star signal-caller will have another challenge ahead of him in a figurative duel against Indiana's Mendoza.
Mendoza, a Cal-transfer, reminds me a lot of Jared Goff- someone who doesn't have elite physical traits but is very good all-around. Moore, on the other hand, is playing sensational football. He showcases a legitimate arm with incredible poise, moxy, and key attributes that make him a potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.
With Matthew Stafford's future unclear after 2025, every quarterback prospect should have the eyes of the Rams for the remainder of the season.
A vision for linebackers
Linebacker should be among Los Angeles's top needs for next offseason. Nate Landman has been fine, but the position could be better overall. The 2026 linebacker class presents an opportunity to bring in young talent and improve the position with modern-day skills. Take Cincinnati's Jake Golday, for example, with his size, athleticism, and impressive coverage prowess, who will face off against Central Florida at noon Eastern on FS1.
We've covered Ohio State's Arvell Reese a lot lately, but Texas' Anthony Hill will have a chance to be a game-wrecker against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday at 3:30 pm Eastern on ABC. Georgia's C.J. Allen also remains a key linebacker prospect to watch against a solid Auburn run game (7:30 pm Eastern on ABC).
Keep a close eye on the cornerback talents
Tennessee has two potential first-round cornerbacks in Jermond McCoy and Colton Hood. The former, however, has yet to be medically cleared from a torn ACL suffered early in the offseason process. Hood's tenacity as a player in coverage is something the Rams lack at the position so far, and fans can get a peek at his talents at 4:15 pm Eastern on the SEC Network.
Later that evening, LSU Tigers star cornerback Mansoor Delane will have a chance to make some plays against South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Delane does not have the requisite size that some teams may want, but he is a smart, technique, and discipline corner who can hurt you in coverage.
