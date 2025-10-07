Sean McVay Drops Key Gem About Rams' Offensive Strategy
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams played the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams' offense flipped the narratives regarding their inefficiency in the red zone on its head as their use of the pass catchers allowed Matthew Stafford to navigate passing lanes, finding Kyren Williams open for multiple scores.
That's how it was against the 49ers. As the Rams sent more receivers downfield, each route started to free another receiver, allowing Stafford to distribute the ball while maintaining his heavy targeting of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. I asked Sean McVay about Williams in the passing game, and his quote may have given some insight into where the Rams' passing attack goes from here.
McVay on Williams in the Passing Game
“I think he's been a complete back for a while," stated Stafford. "The other night was a great example of his effectiveness and his efficiency. I think we're at our best when we're able to use all five eligibles. In a lot of instances, sometimes we're asking those guys to protect."
"He was able to be a factor the other night based on just some of the coverage contours and the looks that they were playing. I was really pleased with him and I think the cool thing about Kyren is the one that he'll bring up to you will be the third-and-six that he expected to be able to catch that could have extended a drive earlier in the game, but he did a really nice job. I was really pleased and proud of Kyren in the pass game.”
The Gem From the Statement
When McVay stated he believes the Rams are at their best when they run five eligible receivers, that stunned me. Simply because it's such a risky way to run an offense due to the lack of pass blockers, plus the need to get the ball out quickly due to the defense having a numbers and momentum advantage pass rushing.
However, if McVay feels this way, I'm expecting more usage of Kyren Williams in the passing game and more five wide formations. Williams proved he can run around like a receiver and if the Rams give Stafford five options to place the ball and the time to figure out the defense before the snap, the Rams' could pick up their tempo while Stafford slices and dices.
Regardless, to me, this indicates an even greater volume of passes to come.
