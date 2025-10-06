The Surprising Stat That Explains the Rams’ Recent Struggles
The Los Angeles Rams' kicking game has a bunch of issues but a recent study goes into detail on how many points the unit is leaving off the board compared to their league counterparts.
The Kicking Game
Recently, ESPN's NFL Nation revealed a troubling trend with the Rams kicking game.
"With a missed field goal and a blocked extra point attempt Thursday, it's definitely a concern for a Rams team whose other loss this season came in a game with two blocked field goals," stated NFL Nation's Sarah Barshop. "Rams kicker Joshua Karty has five missed kicks this season. According to ESPN Research, that is tied with the Chiefs' Harrison Butker for the most in the NFL. Four of the kicks by Karty have been blocked, the most for any kicker."
Those kicks have resulted in the Rams' losing to the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.
Who's To Blame?
There's really three things to blame. That's special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, kicker Joshua Karty, and the Rams protection team. Let's break down each section to see who is at fault.
Chase Blackburn
Blackburn is the head man of the special teams so blame automatically gets assigned to him. While we could dive into the blocking ability of the protection team and if they're being coached up properly, there's a new train for thought that calls into question Blackburn's coaching.
Karty has been kicking off for the Rams, hitting a knuckleball in an attempt to land a wobbly, hard-to-field, bounding ball into the landing zone. There's a belief out there that the practice of using that kicking style has caused Karty's field goal kicks to start out at an angle in the same was a knuckleball would, directing what should be a straight forward kick into the path of oncoming defenders.
Joshua Karty
While Blackburn may have taught the technique, even instituting said practice, it's up to Karty to perform the proper swing in the proper situation. In golf, not every shot is going to require a nine iron in the same way not every kick is going to require the same swing or foot placement. It's up to Karty to make the proper adjustments.
The Rams Protection Team
Regardless on what Blackburn teaches or Karty performs, there's no coaching or swing that is stopping Jordan Davis from blocking the kick in Philadelphia. The protection team is letting defenders in time and time again. If Karty is to attempt long range field goals, the ball is coming out low so it is up to the line to hold up their end of the bargain/
My Take
It's a mix of all three. The special teams unit needs to be a well-oiled machine, and if Karty is their kicker, the protection team and Blackburn need to do all they can to ensure whatever way Karty kicks, the ball is going to have a shot.
It's way easier said than done but there's a reason Blackburn is one of 32 people in the world who have his job at his level. Let's see how he and his unit manage.
