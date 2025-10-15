What Separates the Rams From the Crowd
At times, the Los Angeles Rams have looked like the best team in football. On the other hand, they have sloppy losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers that were completely preventable.
Every team in the NFL has to lose sometimes, but it's the manner in which the Rams have lost these games that is more concerning to me. Special teams mishaps and self-inflicted wounds aren't something the Rams want to get accustomed to and baked into their identity in 2025.
PFF Rookie Team of the Week
Jim Wyman is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released an article highlighting star rookie performances across the NFL in week six. The Rams' comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens saw Shaun Dolac have a breakout game, and thus, he makes the list.
"This game against the Ravens was actually Dolac’s first seeing any defensive snaps, as he was exclusively a special teamer up until this point — but what a debut it was. The undrafted rookie out of Buffalo was at his best stopping the run, recording two stops and an 81.4 grade in that field", said Wyman.
Dolac had seven total tackles in his defensive debut, as well as a tackle for loss. His speed running downhill and willingness to tackle combine for a solid linebacker that the Rams can use moving forward to bolster their linebacker room even more. Dolac was subbing in for an injured Omar Speights, and he has really encouraging tape that suggests the Rams will be using him a lot more.
For him to have such a standout performance against the Ravens, who are looking to run the ball as much as possible with Derrick Henry, shows that he isn't afraid of the big moments and that they can begin to rely on him moving forward.
What differentiates the Rams from the rest of the teams in the NFL is that they always nail their draft classes and get one productive player from each one. This is the case despite them being so willing to trade away draft capital, leaving them with picks in the later rounds.
It's a testament to how well their organization is run and their scouting department that, despite not having a first-round pick for multiple seasons, they found themselves competitive in most of them. Dolac looks promising for an undrafted free agent, and his game against the Ravens produced more than some UFAs produce in a season.
