How the Rams Battled Back Against the Ravens
Heading into the game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Los Angeles Rams were feeling the pressure as it felt like they had to win. They had just lost against a weakened divisional rival, and their status as contenders was put into question.
They had to go out there and execute, and through the first half, they were deadlocked 3 -3 with a Ravens team that was missing starters all over their roster. It looked like the Rams were going to pay for their own mistakes and potentially lose this game, until the second half, when their offense sprang awake and they were able to put the game away.
Week 6 Awards
Gordon McGuinness is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released an article going over some of the best performances in the NFL that took place in week 6. For the Rams, their offensive line played so well against the Ravens that they were acknowledged and given the Offensive Line of the Week by McGuinness.
"The Rams' offensive line delivered an impressive performance in their win over the Ravens, allowing just five total pressures on quarterback Matthew Stafford. None of Baltimore’s edge defenders recorded a single pressure, with interior lineman John Jenkins the only member of the defensive front to register any at all".
If only the Rams' offensive line could block for wide receivers as well, Puka Nacua would've been saved from missing some time and missing out on a chance to make history. It's encouraging to see all the Rams' off-season investments pay off, as they spent a lot of their off-season attention on shoring up the offensive line.
They have Matthew Stafford as their quarterback, and they know all it takes is one bad sack away from their season prematurely ending. Stafford was sacked two times in the win, but overall, he had a lot of time in the pocket thanks to his offensive line.
Looking Ahead
For the NFC West, it all comes down to week 7 to see who will distinguish themselves from the rest and make their early-season stake as the champions of their division. The offensive line must put up a similar performance against the pass rush of the Jacksonville Jaguars to give the Rams the edge they need to become first place in the division.
