Rams Release 2025 Week Two Inactive List
The Los Angeles Rams released their inactive list for their week two matchup against the Tennessee Titans
Rams Inactives
- QB Stetson Bennett
- OL D.J. Humphries
- TE Colby Parkinson
- DE/OLB Desjuan Johnson
Q: How big it is to have Dotson available when facing Titans Jeffery Simmons?
“He's a great player and [Titans Defensive Tackle T’Vondre] Sweat is too. They’re excellent across the board. This is a defense that there's a style of play and this team is tough as a whole. We have a lot of respect. We have our work cut out for us. When you talk about how deep and the caliber of players that they have on the interior parts of their defensive line, it's a big deal. Kevin Dotson brings so much to us. We're not going to truly rule out the possibility of Steve being able to go, but fortunately for us we have established some depth where we've got some guys that, if they need to be able to step up, they've shown that they're more than capable of that. That's going to be a great challenge for us.”
Q: Are the injuries to the offensive line the reason why he‘s including more 12-personnel packages?
“I think we have to consistently execute. I think the biggest thing is whether it be on the interior offensive line, the outside with our tackles, our tight ends, guys that can be committed to the run blocking surface and that's not exclusive. We ask receivers to do that too. Health continuity is a big thing, being able to be efficient so that you can be in some of those 50-50 situations is a big deal. We didn't do a good enough job and we're aware of that last week."
"I have a lot of respect for that opponent but there were some things that we're looking forward to seeing improvement from week one to week two. Any good offense that we've ever had or that I've been a part of, they have the ability to do either or. I think you have to have balance or you have to be able to have some counters based on, alright, what are they committing to and what does that open up? Whether that be other runs, things in the pass game, and we have to be committed to be able to bring those things to life and be a complete offense.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE