Why Kyren Williams is Odd-Man Out in 2026 negotiations
When an NFL franchise becomes as good as the Los Angeles Rams or Detroit Lions have become, the team must pick and choose who they want to extend and who they may have to replace.
That was the dilemma this offseason when Bobby Brown left for Carolina in free agency and when a resolution didn't come to pass for Cooper Kupp in Los Angeles.
Next offseason, the Rams are likely to have a crucial offseason where they'll have to navigate through some tricky contract negotiations and the re-signings of others. Sure, it's way too early to even think about 2026 for Los Angeles at the moment, but it is never too late to discuss the critical years that some players like Kyren Williams have ahead of them.
A former fifth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame, Williams has gone on to have back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons and become one of the leading rushers in the NFL. He's incredibly productive with a great fit in Sean McVay's run game, utilizing his vision, quickness, balance, and versatility on passing downs to be effective for the Rams offense.
However, this year is crucial for Williams' chances of earning a second contract with the Rams. The reason is that general manager Les Snead has drafted two running backs in the past two offseasons, including this year with fourth-round choice, Jarquez Hunter. 2024 third-round pick Blake Corum is in the mix for more playing time this season and could steal some snaps from Williams.
This may leave Williams as the odd man out in contract negotiations next offseason when players such as Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young are all expected to get paid this offseason. This is not to mention key free agents like Rob Havenstein and Quentin Lake. With the state of the running back position in recent years, the Rams may feel comfortable moving on from the fourth-year tailback.
As productive as Williams has been and can be, he's not an explosive runner, and he doesn't provide high-end value on passing downs, just sufficient enough. There are two young runners behind him, ready to pounce on their opportunity as key players in the Rams offense. Simply being, Snead won't give in to the demand of re-signing an RB to a long-term deal unless he has a high-end skill set like Todd Gurley did.
One way or another, there is a likelihood Williams will be in his last season with the Rams as they may be expected to prioritize other key positions on the roster.
