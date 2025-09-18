Major Names Pop Up on Rams’ Week 3 Injury Report
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their first injury report of week three. Both the Rams and their opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles listed star players to begin the week.
Los Angeles Rams
Did Not Participate
Steve Avila (ankle), Braden Fiske (oblique), Davante Adams (rest), and Rob Havenstein (rest) did not practice on Friday. Sean McVay mentioned the players would be doing side work.
Limited
Colby Parkinson (shoulder) was limited. Only questions are on Avila, Fiske, and Parkinson regarding game status. At this time, it is unknown if they will play. Everyone else is set to go.
McVay on Monday
“We've placed Ahkello on ‘IR’. He has a fracture in his clavicle," stated McVay. "We don't think that that'll require surgery, which is a good thing, but that's a bummer for him. [Offensive Lineman] Steve's [Avila] making good progress with his ankle. Then yesterday in pregame warmups [Defensive End Braden] Fiske tweaked his oblique a little bit."
"He was able to play, but his snap count was down a little bit. He's feeling better today, but he'll be a guy that we'll monitor throughout the course of the week. [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington had a little bit of groin soreness. [Tight End] Colby Parkinson is making good progress with his shoulder, with his AC sprain, moving towards this week. Everybody else kind of your typical bumps and bruises, but those are the guys that you might see reflected on the injury report when we come back on Wednesday.”
Philadelphia Eagles
Did Not Participate
Will Shipley (oblique) did not practice.
Limited
Jalen Carter (shoulder), Dallas Goedert (knee), and Tanner McKee (right thumb) were all limited.
McVay on Travel
With travel affecting the status of players, I asked Sean McVay if he's evolved his approach to back-to-back cross-country trips.
“It's another game. I love kicking off at 10:00 a.m. in our heads," stated McVay. "You don't have time to overthink stuff. You get up early, you get a little caffeine in you, some sun on your face, and let's roll out the ball and let's go play the best we can. We try not to make it a bigger deal than it is. What I did learn during COVID, when we were forced to travel just the day before, guys like staying in their rhythm and routine, sleeping in their own beds, getting their body work or whatever it is that their Friday rhythm and routine is."
"[It’s] another long flight, but another opportunity for us to get up and try to go play well in the three-hour window that we're allotted. It’s an excellent, excellent challenge. It's going to be a great atmosphere and environment. I think there can be a lot made about when you are and when you aren't. The team that plays the best in that three-hour window of time goes and gets the result they want.”
