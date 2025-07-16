The Talent on the Rams' Roster is Undeniable
The Los Angeles Rams have several young, talented pieces on their offense heading into this season.
Nick Shook of NFL.com recently compiled a list of some of the best young players in the National Football League to make his All-Under-25 list. Verse was on the list.
"Anyone who is underwhelmed by Verse's 4.5 sacks last season is failing to grasp his elite ability to generate pressure. Verse finished with 76 QB pressures, per NGS, the fourth-most of any player in the entire NFL and only eight less than," Shook said.
"That production came from a rusher whose arrival with the 19th overall pick last year (along with Florida State teammate, selected by the Rams 20 picks later) officially completed the rebuild of Los Angeles' defensive line into one of the most promising in the NFL.
"Awards voters properly recognized Verse's debut season by naming him Defensive Rookie of the Year, placing him in the same company as Rams legend Aaron Donald, who earned that honor 10 years prior. That's quite a start."
Earlier this offseason, Verse noted that although he and Fiske played well last season, he expects the two of them to be even better this upcoming season. The Rams' success on defense will largely depend on Verse and Fiske taking the next step.
"I think we did good, but I think we became more focused on helping the team than trying to do our own little thing and having a good little duo going on. I think we have learned the opportunities that we have to work together. We’ll look at each other, and he’ll just shake his head yes, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I know what this is,’ or he’ll look at me, and I’ll be like [nodding yes]. So now we finally took another step—having another year together to figure out, ‘Hey, this is how I work, this is how he works.’ So, I feel like this year is going to be a good one for us to play together," Verse said.
Verse's rookie season was undoubtedly a success. However, the Rams still need him to continue developing, as he is only entering his second year in the league. A more polished Verse should terrify opponents.
