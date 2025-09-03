Rams Week One Wednesday Practice Report: The Defense is Ready
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have officially entered week one preparations as they look to start the season strong with an opening weekend win at home against the Houston Texans.
NOTE: Due to team rules regarding access during the regular season, there are certain portions in which reporters can unable to witness and comment on. As a result, the daily reports will change in structure but will continue to deliever on the ground content.
The Defense
From what I saw, the defense looks ready and hungry. They were motivated, are practicing with full effort and while everyone is being held accountable, it's clear each player is holding themselves to the high standards they set for themselves this season.
Braden Fiske's pass rushing arsenal is intriguing but Kobie Turner is the man that I believe will have the most shocking impact come Sunday.
Matthew Stafford
Come hell or high water, Matthew Stafford believes he will play on Sunday. While he was a true professional when talking to the media, he made it clear that he's focused on football and that while the back issue is the thing lingering on everyone's mind, his mind lingers on the prospect of achieving team success and victory on Sunday.
Stafford wants to play. Like he really wants to play to the point if the NFL allowed the Rams to move the game up to this very second, Stafford would be happier than a kid in the candy store. It's official. The Rams' gunslinger is gunning for his next glory.
Alaric Jackson
The big question was about Alaric Jackson. Would he practice on Wednesday and will he be able to play on Sunday? Jackson practiced on Wednesday, marking his first full padded practice since last season.
Jackson did not have the pads on during OTAs, missed training camp and was not a full participant during his progression towards his return over the past few weeks. Jackson will speak to reporters after practice. The Rams have yet to confirm if he'll play on Sunday but considering he's trending that way, should he take care of buisness over the next 48 hours, Jackson should be good to go. We'll keep you updated when an official announcement regarding his status is made.
