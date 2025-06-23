What is the Rams' Secret to Defeating the 49ers?
Looking back at some 2024 film, on the two occasions the Rams played the 49ers, Braden Fiske came up huge on defense in both games to help Los Angeles sweep San Francisco for the first time this decade.
When Fiske was allowed to pin his ears back and rush Brock Purdy, he delivered a game winning impact, dominating in his matchup against 49ers right guard Dominick Puni. When Fiske kept his approach to pass rush as simple as possible, everything fell into place.
While Fiske is able to straight up bull rush Puni into Purdy, whenever Fiske pulls out the dip and rip, attacking Puni's left shoulder, he's able to find the leverage that induces incompletions.
Brock Purdy is an accurate quarterback. He's a talented quarterback. He also struggles when made to look towards the sidelines while he's looking for a receiver.
Purdy has solid pocket mobility and has burned teams in the past by stepping up into the space vacated by overzealous pass rushers, either stepping into a gap to throw or take off.
The Rams did a great job plugging the "A" gap or space between the guard and center with Fiske and Turner. However, the "C" gap or space between the guard and tackle was often left open when Fiske would collapse the interior.
That's where Jared Verse comes in. Usually, when Purdy rolls, he prefers to go right as he's right-handed. If Verse seals the EDGE, Fiske is able to collapse the pocket to the point that Purdy has nowhere to go.
It also helps limit Purdy's downfield vision, especially towards the middle of the field, forcing him to throw outside, something he struggles with occasionally.
So, how do the Rams build off of this entering 2024? Well, it's no secret that the key to stopping the 49ers is offensive line manipulation. Late shifts at the line of scrimmage, stunts, delayed blitzers, and more.
Here's ideas that may put the 49ers in a bad place. The first is using Josaiah Stewart like Michael Hoecht. Hoecht was Chris Shula's gadget player. He would line up anywhere, bring pressure, drop into coverage, etc.
I think, based on what I've watched, if the Rams crash the inside of the 49ers', offensive line hard, Purdy will naturally move to the right. So line up Stewart on Purdy's left, and when the Rams crash, have Stewart loop in a semi-Indianapolis Colts NASCAR pass rush package type of way, where speed is king, to line up Stewart having a clean shot at Purdy.
Another idea is to send Kam Curl on a late blitz. If Fiske is collapsing the "A" gap, and Verse to dealing with the right tackle, the "C" gap is a free lane to the quarterback unless the 49ers call six man protection. Regardless, have Curl drop in coverage and then blitz late so when Purdy makes his step into the vacated space, Curl is right there to sack him.
The last idea and probably the boldest is a BEAR front. It's my belief that the 49ers are going to condense their formations, going with a heavier package along the line of scrimmage. Thus, power must meet power.
Have Poona Ford play the nose while flanked by Fiske and Kobie Turner on the interior. Verse and Byron Young on the outside. It's a numbers game at that point. The offensive tackles are on islands, which plays extremely well for Verse (as Young would likely take on Trent Williams), allows Fiske to collapse the inside, and forced Purdy to pull the ball early if it's play action as if he goes through the full motion, the Rams are going to be in his face once he looks up.
By bringing five, the Rams drop six into coverage. The five Rams defensive linemen will win against the five 49ers offensive linemen. That means if Purdy wishes to complete passes downfield to his five eligible receivers, he'll need to make quick, correct decisions repeatedly.
Should the 49ers call for six or seven-man protection, that means the six Rams defenders in coverage would have to guard against four or three eligible receivers. If you don't think BEAR fronts work, ask Sean McVay why the Rams only scored three points in Super Bowl LIII.
Regardless, one thing is evident. Braden Fiske is the tip of the spear if the Rams wish to repeat as NFC West champions.
