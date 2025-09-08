Ram Digest

How the Rams Fulfilled Week One Predictions

The Los Angeles Rams had lofty predictions to try and live up to. Did they do so in their week one win?

Brock Vierra

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) attempts a pass during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Before the Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans, I made five predictions I expected out of the team. These are the results.

1. Matthew Stafford breaks 60,000 career yards with ease

It took a second but it got there and then went beyond as Stafford fired the Rams to victory. Think his back is still sore? I don't think he's thought about it to the point it affects him in a while because the Rams gunslinger came out firing, throwing the ball to Puka Nacua left and right until he passed the 60,000 yard mark.

Matthew Staffor
Stafford finished with 245 yards. 54 more than needed. After the game, Stafford thanked all the teammates he's had over his career.

2. Kyren Williams reminds the NFL why he was extended with a big-time performance

What's your definition of big-time? While he didn't hit the marks listed, Williams did come up big, helping fix a McVay mistake on fourth down.

Kyren William
"Not a great call by me on the fourth and one," stated McVay. "They ended up jumping the defensive end outside and Kyren found a way to make it right, Puka trying to stay connected on [Texans Defensive End] [Danielle] Hunter."

Williams scored the Rams' opening touchdown and was about to score the second until a Colby Parkinson fumble. He did his job.

3. Davante Adams goes for 100+ yards

Not quite, Adams had 51 yards on four receptions. That was off eight targets. Two things. One, the Texans' game plan took him out of the game with C.J. Gardner-Johnson guarding Adams closely and two, Puka Nacua had himself a day. Nacua was aided by the attention Adams garnered, he also balled out.

Davante Adams
The big thing is that Adams made the big catches in the big moments.

4. The Rams' defense forces two turnovers

On the money. Cobie Durant with a wicked, midair, ball snatching interception and Nate Landman with the game-winning punch out as the Texans raced into the red zone in the game's final minutes.

5. Braden Fiske picks up multiple sacks

Braden Fiske
Not this day. Fiske was being moved around in a variety of ways, widening his point of attack as it seems Byron Young is filling the Michael Hoecht. However, he did palm the football on Landman's caused fumble, recovering the ball, so while his numbers may fluctuate as he adjusts to this new role, he remains an effective threat.

