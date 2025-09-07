Five Predictions For Rams Week One Contest Against Texans
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Houston Texans in their season opener with both squads looking to get to fast starts as they hope to retain their division titles. Here's five predictions for Sunday's contest.
1. Matthew Stafford breaks 60,000 career yards with ease
Stafford walks into the contest only needing 191 passing yards to become the tenth member of the 60,000 passing yards club. I believe Stafford will go for at least 225 yards on Sunday as his continues to finalize his Hall of Fame resume.
2. Kyren Williams reminds the NFL why he was extended with a big time performance
I think Williams had a strong day. At least 70 rushing yards, over 100 all-purpose yards and at least one score. While I am confident Williams will have a good day of his own, I see him getting audibled by Stafford, making him a bigger threat in the passing game than one would believe.
3. Davante Adams goes for 100+ yards
If we recorded stats for joint practices, Adams would have had a historic day against the Cowboys in Oxnard. That was the only time we saw Adams in the Rams' offense go up against a true opponent. With Matthew Stafford back and Sean McVay in his bag, Adams is destined for another big day.
Plus historically, he's always turned it on for season openers.
4. The Rams' defense forces two turnovers
Whether that interceptions or turnovers, considering the way the Rams have punched the ball out and gotten their hands on passes throughout training camp and preseason, I'm expecting this defense to pounce on given opportunities to create havoc.
5. Braden Fiske picks up multiple sacks
Braden Fiske has been quietly improving, making massive strides in his ability to penetrate the backfield, refining his pattented grip, dip and rip move that has granted him leverage time and time again against offensive linemen.
While the spotlight has always been on his Florida State teammate and friend Jared Verse, Verse' ability to penetrate from the edge will force C.J. Stroud to step up in the pocket and at that point, I see Verse pushing Stroud into Fiske's hands if Fiske alone doesn't go out there and straight up dominate.
