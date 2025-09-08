5 Bold Takeaways from Rams Week One Victory
INGLEWOOD, Ca. Despite repeated mistakes, the Los Angeles Rams found a way to dig deep and snatch victory from the ever-looming jaws of defeat against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Here's five observations from the game.
1. The Offense is Nothing Without Puka Nacua
From the moment Puka Nacua was on the bad end of an illegal hit that forced him to get stitches to when he returned, the offense could put nothing together. The Texans had a brilliant game plan to blanket Davante Adams and no matter what Sean McVay drew up, they could not function as a unit with Nacua's presence.
In my opinion, if this happens again, it's time to turn to Xavier Smith.
2. The Rams Need Terrance Ferguson Immediately
The Rams flexed their tight ends out and never targeted them. Why? Because they weren't open. The current crop of Rams' tight ends are meant to play next to the offensive line, with their hands in the ground. Ferguson is the man to flex out wide. The Rams need to get him ready because while they can survive the first few weeks without him, he holds the key to late December victories.
3. Byron Young, Have Yourself a Day
Byron Young. Nine total tackles, five solo tackles, and had the Rams' first sack of the season. He was also critical against the run, blew up plays as soon as the ball was snapped and his underrated play recognition skills made the difference on the defensive line.
No matter what happened, the Rams defensive line failed to yield the advantage at the line of scrimmage to the Texans and Young was the biggest reason why.
4. The Rams' Defensive Secondary Needs Continuity
Too often, the Rams secondary was left exposed. While their reliance on the defensive line to force bad throws worked today, teams will improve and the Rams' secondary needs to improve with them. Too many penalties, too many close calls.
While they answered the bell when called upon with Cobie Durant having himself a game, they need to tighten up their function as a unit.
5. The Rams Defense Can Not Handle a Mobile Quarterback
C.J. Stroud, who's already on the bottom of the totem pole of "mobile" quarterbacks when it comes to get way speed hurt the Rams with 32 rushing yards, including a scramble to place the Rams in position to kick a field goal to end the first half.
The Rams have been hurt by mobile quarterbacks in the past and with both Cam Ward and Jalen Hurts taking on the Rams over the next two weeks, the defense needs to figure out how to stop yet another element of an offense.
