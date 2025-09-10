Rams Kick Off Key Preparation For Week 2
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took the practice field on Wednesday as they move forward in the season, looking to pick up a second straight win over the AFC South when they take on the Tennessee Titans. Here's the latest.
Matthew Stafford
Stafford looks good, feels good, and is throwing good. No issues to report on the Rams' star quarterback.
Alaric Jackson
Jackson was another full participant. This marks his fifth straight practice and considering he played every offensive snap and was not listed on the injury report, there's else nothing to report on the star tackle.
Beaux Limmer
Both Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson did not practice as they deal with injury issues. Their game status is unknown as since the Rams established Limmer as that swing interior lineman on Sunday, we got a better look at him.
I think Limmer is much more comfortable as a guard, not having to take care of the football because he looked confident and stout during drills on Wednesday. While he won't face full frontal contact again until gameday, outside of what happens in practice, mentally, it appears he's ready for whenever he's called upon. His development appears to be at the very least, on schedule.
The Defensive Line
Both Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske looked fast and explosive. After what we saw last Sunday, with Chris Shula flexing Fiske more towards the EDGE, the fact that Turner is also bringing the speed gives Shula yet another piece to create more unique looks on defense. Titans quarterback Cam Ward is playing his second game so mixing things up would be to their advantage.
Tyler Davis is an emerging talent who built upon the solid work he put in during training camp and preseason to be a strong rotation piece that secured a sack on Sunday. Davis looks strong with fast hands, hitting pressure points with violent accuracy. He's another player who appears ahead of schedule.
The Pass Catchers
Everything appears in order but what I really enjoyed seeing was Stafford uncorking the deep pass to Tutu Atwell. There's potential there that has remained untapped and while the throw was against air, the ball hit Atwell's hands with Atwell in stride.
