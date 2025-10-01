Rams Receive Massive 49ers Injury News Before Thursday Matchup
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams received big news about the 49ers' roster before their matchup on Thursday night as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Rams' opponent will be without multiple offensive stars.
Brock Purdy (toe), Ricky Pearsall (knee), Jauan Jennings (ankle, ribs) are out Thursday night vs. the Rams," reported Schefter.
49ers QB Mac Jones now is expected to make his third start of this season," added Schefter. "His top targets will include WRs Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson, and TE Jake Tonges.
How This Affects the Rams
This new development is massive for the Rams come Sunday. Jauan Jennings has been a perpetual thorn in the side of the Rams, especially when they play at SoFi Stadium. While Jennings' performances have been masterful, even catching a touchdown by Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2021 regular-season finale to help his squad make the playoffs with a win over the Rams.
Last season, Jennings was on one, recording 11 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
Ricky Pearsall has been putting together a strong body of work after a solid finish to his rookie season. In four games, Pearsall has put up 20 catches for 327 yards. That's with both Purdy and Jones as his starting quarterback. Pearsall is the 49ers' leader in receiving yards.
When it comes to the QB situation, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke about this on Tuesday.
“The nice thing is obviously [Quarterback] Mac [Jones] played the two games before, we're definitely aware of it," stated Shula. "Both quarterbacks can run their complete system so it's not like you're completely changing everything based on it. Obviously, they have some different strengths and weaknesses based on who's playing. I know we're going to find out at least a few hours before the game, so we'll be ready for both.”
Christian McCaffrey
As a result of these new developments, it's virtually confirmed Christian McCaffrey will get the ball. He's received the Lions' share of the carries and he's the team's leader in receptions. Stopping him means winning the game. Allowing him to go off also means defeat.
“He brings that added element for sure," stated Shula. "Some of the other guys are a little more traditional backs, where he brings more of the pass element. Obviously with all the targets that he's getting, whether it's check downs or actually going out on routes where he is primary in the target. We know he is going to be a focal point of that and that definitely provides a huge challenge as you’re getting ready for him.”
