What the Rams Really Think About 49ers’ All-Pro Defender Fred Warner
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on their arch-rival, the San Francisco 49ers and since there's a lot of familiarity between the two sides, there's tremendous respect for one another.
The Rams spoke candidly on Tuesday about the 49ers' best defender Fred Warner and they shared their opinions on him before taking on his squad during Thursday's contest.
Matthew Stafford
“He is an excellent player," stated Stafford. "He is great in the run and great in the pass. He's a really intelligent player. He’s a good blitzer. Everything you'd want in a linebacker, he has it."
"He has great command over what they're doing as well. He’s always the heartbeat of that defense and makes it go. It’s always a big challenge going against Fred [Warner].”
Mike LaFleur
“He's the best in the business for a reason, all phases," stated LaFleur. "In the locker room, he's an incredible teammate and leader for that squad."
"You always have a challenge when you're playing Fred. The dude just never leaves the paint. He's always in there. He’s always around the ball. One of the best, if not the best, at getting the ball out. Again, all phases you have to account for him because he's going to be around.”
Davante Adams
“Not so much in coverage, more so in the slot or running routes up the middle of the field," stated Adams. "He does a good job having good speed, being able to carry receivers and [he has] good zone awareness."
"He’s one of those dudes. He is one of the best in the league, if not the best middle guy. He’s worked on it. I think what I respect about him so much is that it's not conditional. It's every single play. He brings the same intentionality, speed and just reckless abandon that is old school football. It’s fun to watch. I don't like getting hit by it, but it's still fun to watch though.”
Puka Nacua
“It's tough to have a real comparison, but you just see from the silent tape to being out there on the field the presence that you can feel and spatial awareness," stated Nacua. "You're running routes, you're in there and you can feel the wingspan and the dread movement of number 54. He does a good job of covering space for sure.”
