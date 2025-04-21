Rams' Rival's Future QB Deal Could Harm Roster Construction
Brock Purdy. The unknown superstar. It's clear there is something special about Purdy that makes him so much more than just a game manager. A killer instinct, a refusal to lay down, a never-say-die attitude, there's a gift within Brock Purdy.
The question is about how much that gift is worth and if the 49ers could live without it.
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua gave his opinion.
Nacua was a guest on a recent episode of Julian Edelman's Games With Names podcast, Nacua was asked if he thought Purdy deserved a new contract averaging in the high $40 millions per year.
"I think, no. I think mid-4s," the receiver responded, saying it should be closer to $45 million." Stated Nacua. "I think he seems like a smart guy," Nacua responded. "They have a chance to still be in their window. And I think if he goes for a 5 [$50 million-plus], then the window closes. Right?"
"I mean, as long as they have Fred Warner on the other side, I think they'll be able to figure some things out," he added.
Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday agrees stating an extension would impact the 49ers' Super Bowl window.
"Some might argue that San Francisco’s Super Bowl window was abruptly shut in 2024 when the 49ers finished last in their division and missed the playoffs." Wrote Buday. "Brock Purdy’s expected contract extension could also make things more difficult for the franchise when it comes to building the roster."
"While that almost certainly will impact the 49ers' long-term chances, the current roster could still compete for a Super Bowl in 2025. Although left tackle Trent Williams, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey could all be considered older at their positions, when healthy, they are still among the best in the NFL."
If San Francisco needs to free up cash for Purdy's extension, there could be several players that could hit the open market that fit the Rams' needs.
Jauan Jennings is a free agent after 2025. So is Tutu Atwell so the Rams would have a roster spot. Brandon Aiyuk is a likely cut candidate after 2026, and Christian McCaffery could be saying goodbye in the near future.
Something to think about.
