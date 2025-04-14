Rams Rival Linked to Bizarre Trade for Steelers Star
We need live contact NFL action back. In this quiet period of draft hypotheticals, trade proposals, and speculation, the lack of news creates a market starved for anything that says their team is making a move to win a Superbowl.
The Rams are no exception. Clearly. However, one of the crazier trades have been proposed that would send San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to the Pittsburgh Steelers for T.J. Watt.
ESPN's Chris Canty spoke his mind on this trade scenario. Brock Purdy to the Steelers for T.J. Watt and the 21st overall pick.
"Using T.J. Watt as a way to be able to pry Brock Purdy from San Francisco. 49ers gutted that defense, being able to add some help for Fred Warner and [Nick] Bosa, T.J. Watt in that group. Rob Saleh, now back there as the defensive coordinator, they've got the 11th overall pick so they could presumably draft the quarterback if they don't have to give up that pick in the trade." Said Canty. “I don’t know how the 49ers say no to that.”
Easy. Like this. No.
Kevin Clark said this and for the most part I agree.
"No. Full stop. But I'll expand. I just don't think, first of all, I don't think this solves either team's problem. T.J. Watt is your best player in Pittsburgh." Said Clark. "I think that he has the most value there. San Francisco isn't going to want to pay huge money to another guy over 30, and then I don't think Brock Purdy is that big of an upgrade over some of the other guys that might be available. Aaron Rodgers can still give you something with less, you know, not a $60 million mega contract behind it. For me, this doesn't make sense."
Let's say the trade does get pulled off. How are the 49ers going to afford two first-round salaries and T.J. Watt's extension? The team currently has under $56 million in cap space for 2026. Watt is on the final year of his deal. That extension looks like it will average $35 million a year.
Bo Nix, who was drafted 12th overall, is due to be owed $4 million this season. Another first-rounder probably adds another $3 million.
That's over $40 million on three players without a definitive answer at quarterback. Also, remember what happened the last time San Francisco drafted a first-round quarterback. It's doubtful Kyle Shanahan wants a question mark at his quarterback position.
For the Steelers, Watt is the only reason their defense operates at the level that they do. He's the biggest threat on the field and if offenses do not have to play him, they get ripped apart.
This trade benefits no one, so Rams fans should be able to rest easy knowing Watt won't have a continual target on Matthew Stafford's back.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and never miss another news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you go and like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE