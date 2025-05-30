One Rams UDFA to Keep An Eye On
The Los Angeles Rams added several new players to their organization this offseason. Whether it be through pro free agency, the 2025 NFL Draft, or the signing of players as undrafted free agents, the Rams have done their best at building a roster that looks to compete for a Super Bowl in 2025.
Last season, the Rams saw massive improvements from their defense. Starting the year, the Rams' defense wasn't able to hold up against some of the best offenses the National Football League has to offer, resulting in a poor start to the campaign. To avoid the same troubles in 2025, the Rams have several players to look forward to.
One player that the Rams are looking to show off this summer is linebacker Shaun Dolac. Dolac was an undrafted free agent whom the Rams acquired out of Buffalo. Listed as a priority free agent by NFL scouts, Dolac became just that, as he heads to Los Angeles.
Through his collegiate career with Buffalo, Dolac collected 391 total tackles, 222 solo tackles, 12.5 quarterback sacks, and six interceptions, five of which came in 2024. Dolac played in 49 collegiate games and was named a Consensus All-American in his final season.
Seeing what Dolac is capable of, all eyes will be on the undrafted free agent as he looks to crack the Rams' roster. Regardless of whether Dolac would have to fight for a role on the pro roster, it is important that he sees that goal in sight. After all, last season with Buffalo, he did set several career highs.
According to CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, Dolac stands out as a rookie to watch during minicamp and training camp.
"Good news with Dolac -- he's a master at reading route combinations and reacting in a flash to where the quarterback attempts to throw the football," Trapasso wrote. "The cherry on top is that he has spectacular ball skills for the position. He had a pass breakup or interception on 10.6% of targets in his coverage area for the Bulls over the past three seasons, and housed two picks for touchdowns in 2024. On a team without a true star at linebacker, Dolac can make this Los Angeles team and contribute instantly."
