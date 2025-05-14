Rams Are Built For the Future
The Los Angeles Rams already have one of the best rosters in the National Football League going into the new campaign. Keeping veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford around as well as adding veteran wide receiver Davante Adams provides the fans a ton of anticipation going into the 2025 campaign.
But even with the veteran players on the roster, built for leadership going forward, the Rams have a strong core of youth to build around on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. It was seen last season with the 2024 NFL draftees as they became crucial parts of the well-oiled machine in Los Angeles.
With young superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua looking to continue his success in the wide receiving room, as well as players such as the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Kobie Turner on the defensive side. The Rams are filled with players slowly becoming household names.
It is likely that the franchise's second round draft pick in tight end Terrance Ferguson, to become another player the roster can be built around. With veteran tight end Tyler Higbee starting to show his age, Ferguson has no better opportunity to learn his role on the roster in year one.
The best thing about the current state of the Rams organization is that it is led by veterans, with young stars in the making. With both Stafford and Adams having a ton of high-leverage situation experience, even the way they handle it now will rub off on the young players who are learning behind them.
Still in a likely playoff window going into the new season, the Rams can only build on what they currently have. If these young Rams can get playoff experience early in their careers, it will only benefit them as players, as well as help them when the monetary value starts to become a large factor.
While they will have to address the future of their quarterback room once Stafford is no longer on contract, the rest of the Rams' main positions have a deep depth that can be built around.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and talk to us!
Please then let us know your thoughts and feelings on the Rams and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE