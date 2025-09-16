Snap Counts, Notable PFF Grades From Rams' Week 2 Win
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took care of business on Sunday, defeating the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, overcoming issues to stage a fourth-quarter assault in their 33-19 victory.
With the game now in the rearview mirror, we can take a look at the snap counts and grades from Pro Football Focus in review of the contest.
Offensive Snap Counts (61 Plays)
- QB Matthew Stafford: 61
- LT Alaric Jackson: 61
- RG Kevin Dotson: 61
- LG Justin Dedich: 61
- C Coleman Shelton: 61
- RT Rob Havenstein: 61
- WR Davante Adams: 49
- TE Tyler Higbee: 46
- RB Kyren Williams: 43
- WR Puka Nacua: 42
- WR Jordan Whittington: 39
- WR: Tutu Atwell: 26
- TE Davis Allen: 25
- RB Blake Corus: 18
- WR Konata Mumpfield: 11
- TE Terrance Ferguson: 4
- WR Xavier Smith: 2
It was a good day for the offensive line in terms of health, as all five starting linemen played every single snap, as did the quarterback they're tasked with protecting. Tyler Higbee would see more playing time than last week due to Colby Parkinson's absence, while Blake Corum is carving out a solid role for himself.
Top 5 PFF Grades on Offense (min. 20 snaps)
- Davis Allen: 89.4
- Davante Adams: 82.2
- Puka Nacua: 81.6
- Alaric Jackson: 80.6
- Matthew Stafford: 78.5
No surprises here. Allen, Adams, and Nacua all scored touchdowns on Sunday while Matthew Stafford tossed two of his own. Alaric Jackson and Stafford continue to put preseason health concerns behind them to not only be two of the best offensive players in Tennessee but also two men who played every snap.
Defensive Snap Counts (66 Plays)
- S Quentin Lake: 66
- S Kamren Curl: 66
- MLB Nate Landman: 64
- S Kamren Kinchens: 58
- OLB Byron Young: 51
- CB Emmanuel Forbes: 49
- OLB Jared Verse: 43
- MLB Omar Speights: 41
- CB Cobie Durant: 41
- DT Kobie Turner: 39
- DT Tyler Davis: 30
- DT Poona Ford: 29
- CB Darious Williams: 26
- OLB Josaiah Stewart: 25
- S Jaylen McCollough: 22
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon: 16
- OLB Nick Hampton: 15
- DT Ty Hamilton: 14
- DT Larrell Murchison: 14
- DE Braden Fiske: 13
- S Josh Wallace: 4
Looking back at last week, it's clear the Rams have complete trust in Kinchens and Curl to maintain the dome of their aerial defense while Quentin Lake makes things happen in the space underneath. The Rams were able to give others on the defensive line an extended run after Jared Verse was forced from the game over injury concerns for a bit, while Braden Fiske dealt with a twisted oblique.
Top 5 PFF Grades on Defense (min. 20 snaps)
- Byron Young: 90.0
- Quentin Lake: 89.3
- Darious Williams: 79.5
- Cobie Durant: 73.0
- Josaiah Stewart: 72.4
Young was sensational with two sacks on Cam Ward while Stewart picked up the first sack of his career. Coming off the bench, Darious Williams played his way into a starting role.
