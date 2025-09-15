Five Potential Temporary Replacements For Rams Ahkello Witherspoon
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Monday, reporters got word from Sean McVay that Los Angeles Ramscornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who's already on injured reserve, will likely miss 12 weeks as he deals with an injury which puts us at about week 15 for his projected earliest return.
As a result, McVay stated the Rams are figuring out their next approach but they will bring in another player. Here are my five top options for who should replace Witherspoon on the active roster.
1. Stephon Gilmore
Gilmore, despite being 34 years old, and will turn 35 in a few days, still has some juice in his Hall of Fame tank, and while he remains a free agent, he was a critical part of Brian Flores' defense last season and now that the Vikings are starting to learn what life is like without players like Gilmore and Camryn Bynum, they might try and make a move for Gilmore.
They did move heaven and earth to bring home Adam Thielen. Plus, it would be poetic. Gilmore, the man who stopped McVay from winning his first title. McVay, the coach who ended Gilmore's last gasp for another Lombardi, linking up to win their second one together. Storybook.
2. A.J. Green
Green is the best defensive back on the Rams' practice squad, putting in a consistent performance during his appearances in the preseason. He was also a member of the Cleveland Browns for four seasons.
3. Cam Lampkin
Lampkin is another practice squad defensive back who is perfect for the system and played extensively throughout the preseason.
4. Qwan'tez Stiggers
Stiggers, a former CFL East All-Star and the CFL's 2023 Most Outstanding Rookie, has been a member of the New York Jets for the past two seasons. Stiggers did not play on defense in week two and doesn't play much defense in general.
Stiggers would accept a backup corner role while being a contributor on special teams if the New York Jets are willing to trade him.
5. Cobee Bryant
Bryant, an undrafted free agent out of the University of Kansas is somewhat familiar with the Rams' defensive structure since he's currently on the Atlanta Falcons, coached by former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.
He's lengthy, promising, and aggressive.
