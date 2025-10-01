Puka Nacua Opens Up About Early Season Momentum with Rams
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been working around the clock to prepare for their Thursday Night matchup against their arch-rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. As the Rams lock in, the team held press conferences for Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Chase Blackburn, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse on Tuesday, where they detailed various aspects of their preparations and shared their perspectives on the anticipated contest.
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay shared his opinions on Nacua and the offense.
Q: Could you speak on Stafford and Nacua’s relationship and how it allows them to be dynamic?
“I think there’s an understanding and I think they see the game through the same lens. I think repetition is the mother of learning and I think it's also the mother of being able to build trust through different experiences. They've had a lot of accumulated reps together where they're able to be on the same page."
"I think there’s a ton of trust that Puka has in Matthew in terms of where the ball is going to be, where is he putting it, why is he putting it there? I think there is an understanding of the types of things that they like versus different coverage contours. There’s a ton of trust, there’s a ton of rapport that those two have had that's been built up over the last couple years as you alluded to. It's two great players that are bringing some really cool stuff to life and it's fun to watch.”
Q: Why is Nacua special after the catch?
“I think the people that would be best able to articulate it would be the ones trying to tackle him. There’s a feel that he has on game day that, man, this guy's taking his game to a different level. I don't even think you can appreciate it when you are watching it on film unless you are physically present or actually trying to feel what that feels like in the moment."
"He's a grown man. He plays the game the right way. His spirit and his competitiveness, we have a lot of guys like that, but I think the most excited I saw him yesterday was for [Wide Receiver] Tutu Atwell making that play. You talk about a guy that enjoys his teammates success and just has a great vibe to himself. He's outstanding and he has been a catalyst for what we've done this first month without a doubt.”
