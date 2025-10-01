Why Matthew Stafford Thrives in Sean McVay’s Offense
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been working around the clock to prepare for their Thursday Night matchup against their arch-rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. As the Rams lock in, the team held press conferences for Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Chase Blackburn, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse on Tuesday, where they detailed various aspects of their preparations and shared their perspectives on the anticipated contest.
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay shared his opinions on Stafford and the offense.
Q: What got the passing game going as the game went on?
“I thought he [Stafford] saw the field well. I thought he got the ball where the coverage dictated. I thought we protected. Matthew did a great job of orchestrating really two good scoring drives, seeing the field and taking what the defense gave him."
"We had a little bit more regulated rushes where I thought our line battled and gave him time to be able to get through progressions. It was really good execution by Matthew at the critical moments. Then for him and Tutu [Atwell] to be able to connect on that one play, that was really special and an excellent job by him recognizing the coverage that they were in in that particular instance.”
Q: What have you seen from Stafford that’s allowed him to play at a high level statistically so far this season?
“Don't misunderstand what I'm saying, I've never been a stats guy. I'm interested in one play at a time. Are you playing in the timing, rhythm, the accuracy, anticipation, getting the ball where it is? He's done a great job of that. I think he's played really well. I think he's seeing the field well. I think that you show me a great quarterback, I'll show you a guy that has some challenging snaps and, hey, how do we respond? Nobody does it better than him. I thought he made some key, critical plays at the most opportune moments yesterday."
"For him to recognize some of the different looks and be able to get the ball where it goes is a real advantage that we don't take for granted. I know it's already well known, I don't think anybody will be surprised when he’s putting a gold jacket on. This guy loves playing. I know he is lying though when he’s trying to act like he can't run anymore when you watch how fast he was running after Tutu Atwell's touchdown."
"He has more in the tank than he's acting like when he is taking off on some of these scrambles. I love everything the guy is about and I feel really grateful to be able to do this with him. He played outstanding and he played his best in the most important moments, the two-minute drive at the end of the half, the two drives that we had to have at the end of the game and then ultimately orchestrating a good four-minute operation where [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] has two good runs and then we're able to take two knees. There’s nothing more beautiful than that.”
