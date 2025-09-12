How the Rams Put an Emphatic Bow on Titans Week
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up preparations in California on Friday before they fly out to Nashville, Tennessee before taking on the Titans on Sunday.
On Thursday, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur answered questions from reporters.
Q: Could you talk about what you saw from Davante Adams’ first game as a Ram and how he was able to fit into the way they play?
“I think you guys saw that first third down and then what followed after that. He just brings that element of winning one-on-one matchups on the outside doing Davante stuff. I mean, it’s all the same stuff. We’ve seen this throughout his career. He’s able to play on the outside, play big and run the whole route tree. [Texans CB Derek] Stingley is no joke."
"Typically, they don't travel in terms of their corners. Typically, not a hundred percent, don't fact check me on that, but typically they are on each side and that first play of the game, that's a sign of respect from Houston's defense and Stingley to a guy like Davante Adams. Rightfully so, you would think that that's what they'd want to do with their best corner. It’s great to have him out there and we're just going to continue to gel and improve as we move forward.”
Q: Could you speak on Kyren Williams getting a majority of the snaps and carries and whether it’s still important to mix in other RBs?
"To me, it was just more of the flow of the game," stated LaFleur. "The first two drives, we were going to go with Kyren unless he needed a break. That first drive was nine plays, but there wasn't any explosives or anything like that. It was just working it down. The second drive didn’t go the way we wanted."
"The third drive was three and out and that was [Running Back] [Blake] Corum’s drive. The next thing you know, you're in, not a two-minute, but you're in that under five-minute portion. They ended up having a pretty good drive where they chewed up some clock and got a field goal.
It played out like that. Now you're on the fourth drive, Kyren’s out there, you come out of halftime, you're going to start your starting running back. Sometimes those things go that way. I know you guys have been hearing for the last six months how much we're going to get some of these other backs in and that's the plan, but plans do change based on the circumstances. We’ll see where this next week goes.”
