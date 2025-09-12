Rams Sean McVay Details Final Preparations for Week Two
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up preparations in California on Friday before they fly out to Nashville, Tennessee before taking on the Titans on Sunday. Before the team's final practice, Rams head coach Sean McVay held a press conference from the team's facility.
On Thursday, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur answered questions from reporters.
Q: Is there is a specific moment that stands out about Puka Nacua’s toughness?
“The first time I met him. You can just tell when someone's that way. He’s been doing it his whole career and not just on the football field. When you watch him play basketball and stuff like that, he's a physical dude. That’s his elite trait amongst other really good traits. I guess if you really want me to pinpoint it, that first game verse Seattle in 2023."
"We were behind the sticks and we were in the red area and we threw what we call this kind of little ‘dough’ route. It’s the inside edge of the numbers at five yards. [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] made it happen. It was my first ‘wow’ live moment in a game with Matthew. I was like, ‘How did you fit that in there?’ He [Nacua] takes a play that probably should have gone three or four and got a 14 or 15 [yards]. We ran the ball in on third-and-goal in the one or two on the next play. It was like, there's something special there. It was his first game. It just keeps on happening. You're never surprised by anything he does anymore.”
Q: What did you see from Beaux Limmer playing right and left guard on Sunday and what it takes to make that transition mid game?
“It's tough," stated LaFleur. "Let's even date it back to last January, he played three interior positions in his last two football games on Sundays. That’s not easy to do. You’re changing your stance. Sometimes you have to snap it, obviously he didn’t in this last game. I have respect for him for doing that. He's only getting better and better at that guard position."
"I thought he did a terrific job for us last year in the circumstances that he was dealt in terms of going in there and playing as a rookie as a center, which is not easy in this league in any system. For him to go from left, next thing you know you pop on the screen on Monday and now he's on the right. It’s a testament to him. Was it perfect? No, it wasn't perfect. Again, respect and a lot of good stuff to learn from.”
