Rams Already Gaining an Edge Over Cardinals

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals released their Friday injury reports, the final report before both teams get set to play on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Participate

Darious Williams (Tibia). Williams will be doubtful for the game and isn't expected to play.

Byron Young (Knee), Alaric Jackson (Rest), and Braden Fiske (Personal). Young typically has a rest day on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked if Young is dealing with an injury or if his absence on Friday was by design.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“Just managing," stated McVay. "We've just been managing him. He's had some soreness as you accumulate the normal season’s workload and he's played a bunch of snaps. We’re just managing him with the typical bumps and bruises that guys go through and being a little bit smarter with him than anything else.”

Limited

Poona Ford (Calf). Ford will be questionable entering the game.

Full

Tutu Atwell (Hamstring), Omar Speights (Ankle), Kyren Williams (Ankle), Kamren Kinchens (Shoulder), and Davante Adams (Hamstring) were full participants.

Atwell will not be activated off injured reserve this week.

McVay on Friday

“As far as injuries are concerned, [Outside Linebacker] Byron Young will be a DNP, but that's on par for how we've done it," stated McVay. "He should be good for the game. [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] will be full. [Cornerback] Darious Williams will be a DNP."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"He's going to be doubtful for the game. That lower half is just not turning over. I think it's going to be the smart thing for him that most likely he won't make it on Sunday. Then we'll revisit and see how he is next week, but he'll be doubtful. [Nose Tackle] Poona [Ford] will be limited. He'll be listed as questionable, but we expect him to be ready to go.”

Arizona Cardinals

Did Not Participate

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Ankle), Calais Campbell (Rest), Walter Nolen III (Knee), Max Melton (Heel), Marvin Harrison Jr (Heel), Greg Dortch (Chest), Trey Benson (Knee), Emari Demercado (Ankle), Xavier Weaver (Hamstring) and L.J. Collier (Knee).

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Campbell will play and Weaver is questionable. The rest will miss the contest.

Limited

Christian Jones (Knee) and Kelvin Beachum (Groin). Jones will miss the game while Beachum is listed as questionable.

Full

Josh Sweat (Rest). Sweat missed Wednesday and Thursday with designated rest day.

