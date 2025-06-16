Former Rams Super Bowl Winner Signs With the Saints
Cam Akers was a member of the Los Angeles Rams when they won the Super Bowl in 2021. He was drafted by the Rams the year prior as a second-round pick, and he had a couple of productive seasons for the Rams when he was a part of their team.
The main thing about Akers is that he wasn't able to stay healthy, and in that season where they went on to win the Super Bowl, he missed nearly the entire regular season and came back in time for the postseason.
In the Super Bowl, he ran the ball 13 times for 21 yards with his longest run going for eight yards. He didn't even play a huge role for the Rams, but he still won a Super Bowl with them, and that's all that matters.
He stayed with the Rams for another two years, with 2022 being his best year in the NFL by far, before being traded in the 2023 season to make room for Kyren Williams as their main running back. He was traded to the Minnesota Vikings and only played six games for them before succumbing to another injury.
In the 2024 off-season, the Houston Texans decided to give him a shot before eventually trading him back to the Vikings. His season would end against the Rams, as they played in the wild card round of the playoffs, and Sam Darnold could never get their offense going.
In 2025, Akers was picked up by the New Orleans Saints and has now joined a crowded running back room, where he is projected to be their fourth-string running back. Akers has come a long way from being the starting running back on a Super Bowl-winning team, where now he's the perennial backup on a team that may be the worst in the league next season.
Akers will get a chance next season to get revenge against his former team as the Saints play the Rams, but I don't think the Saints will win. The most he can hope for is an individual good game. Meanwhile, the Rams haven't gotten any less production from their running back room since the departure of Akers.
Williams is their primary running back, but they still have Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter, who are talented in their own right. Akers is looking to bounce back from a couple of disappointing and injury-riddled seasons, and the Saints may be the best opportunity he's gonna get to prove he still deserves to be in the NFL as an integral part of a team's offense.
