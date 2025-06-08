Rams Are Given a Light Game After Their Bye Week
The Los Angeles Rams have their bye week in week eight of the 2025 NFL regular season, which will be a good opportunity for them to regroup and reflect on how the season has gone so far. It's impossible to predict before the season has started what their record could be, but they have some tough games before this early bye week that could throw a wrench into their plans.
They have two games where their run-stopping ability will be tested, against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens. They also have a tough divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers before their bye week, and these are all games that they could lose.
That's not even considering the possibility of an upset in a game that they should win. Their defense has the advantage against CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans, but in week one, anything could happen. Not to mention their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, which could get out of hand very quickly if Trevor Lawrence and Travis Hunter catch fire early.
Either way, this bye week will be crucial in deciding how the rest of their season goes. Thankfully for the Rams, they're scheduled for a matchup against the New Orleans Saints after their bye week at home. Wyatt Miller, staff writer for therams.com, breaks down what to look out for in this matchup.
"Last season, the Rams clinched a 21-14 victory in New Orleans with a batted ball from Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse that caused a turnover on downs in the red zone. In 2025, the Saints will have a less experienced quarterback under center and only a marginally improved offensive line. \
The Saints tied with the Seahawks for the eighth-highest pressure rate in the NFL on offense last season (37.4%), while Los Angeles generated the fourth-highest defensive pressure rate (37.1%) including the postseason, according to Next Gen Stats.
That's a clear matchup advantage for Los Angeles, which has an explosive young core of pass rushers who are bound to improve. Moore worked with arguably the best offensive line in football last season with the Eagles, so he will have to alter his offense to adapt to the Saints' personnel.
Meanwhile, the Rams will look to continue their defensive ascension under now-second-year defensive coordinator Chris Shula".
The Saints are far from competing for a Super Bowl, and they have the potential to be one of the worst teams in the NFL next season. At home, the Rams have no excuse to lose this game and must win it to regain momentum after taking a break.
