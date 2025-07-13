How Rams Stack Up vs. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
When the Rams travel to Nashville, Tennessee, they will be taking on one of the most slept-on teams in the NFL. Head coach Brian Callahan is building a team ready to compete, and with beef on the line of scrimmage, the Titans may present the Rams' toughest challenge in the trenches.
"The Tennessee Titans are a long shot, but there's a potential path for Ward to be the Titans' version of Jayden Daniels," wrote CBS Sports' Garrett Podell. "Ward is fresh off leading the college football with 39 passing touchdowns in 2024, and he's being plugged into an offense much more suited to support its starting quarterback in 2025 than it was in 2024."
Ward is one of the most interesting players in football. A man with bountiful gifts, Ward can dazzle and delight at any moment, yet has a long track record of being outplayed throughout his career.
Ward struggles to handle pressure and has a tendency to hold the ball too long. As a result, I see Chris Shula using this as an opportunity to test out exotic-looking formations, coverages, and blitzes to keep Ward off his game and to figure out which concepts work.
"Tennessee overhauled its offensive line with the signings of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (four years, $82 million, $50 million guaranteed) and Detroit Lions Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler (one year, $9 million), which will also allow for 2024 first-round pick JC Latham to return to his collegiate position of right tackle. Factoring in an improved pass protection unit with running back Tony Pollard (one of three players with 1,000 or more rushing yards in each of the last three seasons), steady top target Calvin Ridley and Seattle Seahawks great Tyler Lockett, it's clear to see Ward has a decent supporting cast for his rookie year."
Head coach Brian Callahan and his father/ offensive line guru Bill Callahan have made the offensive line a point of importance since being hired. Bill is a savant at teaching offensive line play, but while I have concerns on Dan Moore Jr, if he works out, Tennessee may have the best offensive line in the division.
The Titans also have a beefy defensive line with Jeffery
Simmons, T'Vondre
Sweat and former Rams defensive lineman Sebastian
Joseph-Day up front packing nearly 980 pounds on them combined. This will be a great test to see the development of the Rams' offensive line and how much of a difference Coleman Shelton makes compared to Beaux Limmer.
Lots of lessons to be learned in Nashville, especially if Ward's early praise leads to him taking off early in his career.
