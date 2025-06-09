Rams' Week Two Opponent Owns Potent Ariel Attack
If this were 2024, a road trip to Tennessee would have been a walk in the park for the Rams but in 2025, reports are coming out of OTAs that first overall selection Cam Ward has been slinging the ball and with new weapons, as the Titans may be the biggest sleeper team in the AFC.
The Titans possess a severely underrated offensive line, and Bill Callahan, one of the premier offensive line developers in the NFL, is getting the line up to speed. His son and Titans head coach Brian Callahan was the archetype of the offense former Rams assistant Zac Taylor used in Cincinnati to take Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins to new heights.
Callahan has a new weapon to join first-round picks J.C. Latham and Peter Skoronski in Dan Moore Jr as the Titans added him in free agency this offseason. Sports Illustated's Gilberto Manzano wrote about Moore during his preview of the Titans.
"How Moore performs in his first season in Tennessee could be the deciding factor in whether this team is on the rise or headed for another last-place finish in the subpar AFC South," wrote Manzano.
Many snickered at the Titans for handing Moore a four-year, $82 million contract, especially Pittsburgh Steelers fans who watched the left tackle produce mixed results the past few seasons. Moore doesn’t have to be an All-Pro playing next to talented linemen, including two recent first-round picks (Latham, Skoronski) and two reliable veterans (Cushenberry, Zeitler). If Moore can be serviceable, perhaps that’s enough for Ward to end the season as the heavy favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The Titans also added former Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett in the offseason, and they retained Calvin Ridley, giving Ward two zone-beating threats.
Manzano also included a quote about Ward's attitude in his report.
“His personality is a good mix of very laidback, very funny, very easy to be around. When he gets across the line, he’s demanding; he’s very competitive. He skates between the two of those [personalities] very well. Some people can’t do it because their off-the-field personality isn’t as sociable as his. They get viewed as arrogant in a way. He never gets viewed that way because he is such a likable guy off the field.” —a former college coach of Ward’s
The Titans. A team the Rams can not take lightly as they take to the skies.
