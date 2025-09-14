How the Rams Can Avoid a Trap Game vs. Titans
The Los Angeles Rams have a great chance to continue their hot start to the 2025 NFL season. After downing the Houston Texans, 14-9, they come into a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. The Titans landed the number one pick in this past draft after a miserable 3-14 campaign in 2024.
They're projected to contend for the top selection once again this season. They looked the part in their opener against the Denver Broncos, dropping to 0-1 with a 20-12 loss. They were able to hold their opponent to just 20 points, but that was more of an indictment of Bo Nix's turnovers than an endorsement of the Titans' defense.
On the other hand, the Rams proved their mettle in Week 1. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the passing game were able to move the ball well against a top-tier Houston defense; meanwhile, LA's pass-rush consistently got into the backfield and kept C.J. Stroud on the run, limiting the Texans' attack to just nine points. That bodes well for their chances to go 2-0 against the Titans.
Rams heavily favored against the Titans
FanDuel is cautiously optimistic about the Los Angeles Rams' chances to start their 2025 season 2-0. Against the Tennessee Titans, LA is listed at -255 on the moneyline, favored by 5.5 points.
Some aren't expecting it to come as easily. All five of NFL.com's panel of editors picked LA in this Week 2 matchup, with an average margin of victory of 4.2 points. Ali Bhanpuri predicted a 23-18 win for the Rams:
"Tough break for Cam Ward. Dude kicks off his NFL career against a nasty Broncos defense, taking six sacks and getting pressured on 50 percent of his dropbacks, then has to face a relentless Rams front just seven days later. L.A. did a number on the Texans last weekend, pitching a shutout after the break and keeping them out of the end zone for the entire 60.
Although the Rams haven't been a blitz-heavy team under Chris Shula, I suspect the second-year defensive coordinator might add some heat to his play sheet after studying the Titans-Broncos film: Ward was 0-of-6 passing with four sacks against extra pressure in Denver. I think there was a lot to like from Tennessee in the season opener, from the team's stout defensive effort to Ward's moxie in key moments. But I believe the Rams are simply in a different class right now."
Practically no one is giving the Titans a chance in this one. That's encouraging for the Rams' perception as a contender for this season, but it's also setting up a classic trap game. Head Coach Sean McVay will have to ensure that his team takes their opponent seriously in Week 2.
