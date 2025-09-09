3 Key Fantasy Stats from Rams vs. Texans
The Los Angeles Rams showed a lot in their 2025 NFL season debut against the Houston Texans. They proved that they're a postseason threat once again by taking care of business at home versus another prospective playoff team.
The Rams only finished with 14 points, but the offense showed some encouraging signs going head-to-head with a strong Houston defense. On the other side of the ball, LA was able to take advantage of the Texans' shaky O-line and limit C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, and the rest of their attack to just nine points.
Not only did the Rams reassert themselves as a serious contender in real life, but they also staked their claim as a fantasy football factory in Week 1, despite the low-scoring effort. Even with only 14 points scored, LA showed plenty of promise on offense looking forward.
Encouraging fantasy stats from Rams' Week 1 win over Texans
1. +0.27 EPA on Rams' passing plays
The biggest question mark for the Los Angeles Rams coming into the 2025 NFL season, both in real life and in fantasy football, was quarterback Matthew Stafford. Between his advanced age and back issues in training camp, his health and viability for the campaign seemed up in the air.
He had a relatively quiet day with 245 yards on 21-of-29 passing for one touchdown, but he did exactly what he had to do to lead the Rams to a victory in their season opener. LA's air attack regressed significantly last year due to injuries, but it looks like Stafford is ready to lead another top-tier passing game once again. He should have better statistical output against lesser defenses moving forward.
2. Five deep passing attempts of 20 air yards or more
Part of the improvement in the passing game will come from Matthew Stafford returning to his gunslinging ways. He did that against a stout Houston defense in Week 1. Despite facing an elite pass rush and a solid secondary, the Rams threw five balls 20 yards or more and seven attempts that traveled at least 15 yards.
That led to 167 yards for LA. Stafford also hit on 80 percent of his deep, 20+ yard tries. This offense could be more than just acceptable in 2025; it could be downright explosive down the stretch.
3. Two touchdowns in three red zone trips
A large part of the Rams' struggles on offense last season was their inefficiency in the red zone. LA is hoping to change that drastically this year, bringing in elite short-yardage threat Davante Adams to try to take better advantage of their deep drives.
This team scored twice in its three red zone trips against the Texans. The first touchdown came on a Kyren Williams one-yarder as part of four-straight rushing attempts following a Puka Nacua 20+ yard catch to put the Rams on Houston's seven-yard line.
The second saw Stafford find backup tight end Davis Allen in the corner of the end zone for a 13-yard strike. Their lone failed opportunity in the red zone was forced by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who cleanly landed his helmet on the ball with a hit on Colby Parkinson after a screen pass. The Rams look like they'll be just fine in the red zone this year.
Advanced stats via Pro Football Focus