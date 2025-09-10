Rams Player Emerges as Top Fantasy Pickup After Week 1
The Los Angeles Rams came into the 2025 NFL season with a lot of questions surrounding the team. How would their young defense look after a slow start last year? They dominated the Houston Texans in Week 1, holding C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, and the rest of their offense to just nine points and 265 total yards.
Would Davante Adams' arrival minimize Puka Nacua's production and potential this season? It certainly didn't in the Rams' first game, as Nacua finished with 10 catches for 130 yards receiving and 18 full-PPR fantasy points. Will Kyren Williams take a step back after two years of high usage? Not against the Texans, as he garnered 18 carries for 66 yards and a goal-line touchdown.
The most pressing question for the Rams this offseason by far was the concern over Matthew Stafford. He missed the first two weeks of training camp with lingering issues from a mysterious back injury. That threw his availability and viability for the 2025 season up in the air, especially in terms of fantasy football.
Matthew Stafford looks like a top QB once again
Matthew Stafford had a relatively quiet game statistically against the Houston Texans in the Los Angeles Rams' 2025 NFL season opener. He finished with 245 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-29 passing, showcasing his elite decision-making and accuracy against a feisty defense.
He did enough against a staunch D to prove that he could have a much higher fantasy ceiling in weaker matchups moving forward. Ellis Bryn Johnson made the case for Fantasy Pros:
"It may be difficult to justify bidding for Stafford after a week in which the Rams only scored 14 points, but better days are ahead. The Texans have one of the better defenses in the league and put it on display against a powerful Rams team. This week, the Rams face the Titans, who are coming off a surprisingly close game against the Broncos."
"This Titans team had an impressive outing at Mile High in Week 1, but will likely have its hands full trying to guard both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. With Stafford’s negligible rushing work, he is very dependent on touchdown production. With a pair of star receivers to target, Stafford is a safe bet for middling fantasy production."
After the Titans, LA faces a stiff test against the Philadelphia Eagles before the schedule lightens up with matchups against the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New Orleans Saints in the first half of the season. Matthew Stafford should have plenty of opportunities to finish as a top-12 fantasy QB in those games.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to keep track of Matthew Stafford's 2025 fantast season.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Stafford's Week 1 performance when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.