Rams' Sean McVay Provides Updates on the Offensive Line
After training camp concluded on Tuesday, it was made clear exactly where the Rams stood in regards to their offensive line.
Alaric Jackson is still out due to blood clots but will not be placed on the PUP list and is still eligible to play week one and practice at training camp. In the meantime, the Rams have worked out several players at the left tackle position, most notably D.J. Humphries and Warren McClendon Jr.
“We are hopeful that Alaric will be ready to go. D.J. obviously, I thought for a guy that got on a couple zooms with [Rams Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell… you could feel that he's played a lot of football. He’s got great athleticism, he's got a great demeanor," stated Sean McVay. "I thought Warren did a nice job. D.J. got a handful of reps, Warren was able to play right and left [tackle]. He got a bunch of reps, so [I was] just talking to Ryan Wendell about that. So, [Offensive Lineman David] Quessenberry’s another guy that we know can play. It was great to be able to have ‘Big Rob’ [Havenstein] out here at the tackle spot as well. So, we're going to continue to identify. That's going to be a really important spot for us to be able to develop with an optimistic and a hopeful approach that Alaric is going to continue to work and be ready whenever he gets cleared.”
In the meantime, Steve Avila, Kevin Dotson, and Rob Havenstein, the 2024 starters were on the field, fully participating.
In the press conference following practice, Sean McVay essentially put to bed any question of a position battle between Coleman Shelton and Beaux Limmer with Shelton getting the nod.
“It's huge. The command, the communication, that's just such an important part. You've heard us talk about it before, that rapport between the center and the quarterback, and you know how that echoes from inside out. You hear our guards communicating more. I think it'll be great. I have so much confidence in what [Offensive Lineman] Beaux Limmer’s going to be for our football team down the line. I think for him to be able to see how Coleman runs the show will only make him better and he'll get a chance to be able to play some guard as well. But, it was awesome. I love Coleman and it was great to be able to get him back in general throughout the spring, and he picked up where he left off, and we look forward to getting the pads on. But he's a stud and he represents everything that we're looking for.”
Four positions are settled, while left tackle is still up for grabs.
