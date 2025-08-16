Will Rams’ Preseason Week One Standout Keep Up His Production?
The Los Angeles Rams had some impressive outings from players in their first week of preseason football. Willie Lampkin was a standout player and showed power in his blocking skills, despite being undersized.
Stetson Bennett may have just secured a future for himself in the Rams organization if he continues to show poise and accuracy like he did against the Dallas Cowboys. He did throw an interception, but they relied on him on every drive, and it was thanks to him moving the ball downfield that they were able to win comfortably.
A lot of their young pass catchers showed potential, with Xavier Smith leading the team in receiving yards. Bennett made sure to spread the wealth, and there were a lot of balls thrown Konata Mumpfield's way, but he was only able to haul in two balls.
However, the most impressive performance from any Rams player may have to go to fourth-round pick running back Jarquez Hunter out of Auburn. He was given the most carries out of the team, and even if he didn't lead the team in rushing yards, his carries show the Rams have faith in him and have a plan for him in their offense moving forward.
What’s Next for Hunter?
The decision to draft Hunter in the fourth round was interesting at the time, given that they already had both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum on the roster. This selection makes even less sense when considering that they extended Williams anyway.
What differs Hunter from those two is that he has versatility as a pure three-down running back and as a receiving back. He didn't have any targets through the air in their week one win, but I expect that to change moving forward.
His longest rush was only for ten yards, but he has the speed to take the ball to the house if he's given space. As well, he also showed off how tough he'll be to bring down with his shiftiness and ability to brush off tacklers.
I think the Rams do have a plan for him in their offense, which is why I think he may not see as many carries moving forward. Why risk an injury to a player they drafted for a reason? He'd be a valuable asset to their offense, and he showed that off enough already.
