Will the Rams Win Their Next Preseason Game?
The Los Angeles Rams showed up against their NFC rival Dallas Cowboys in the preseason, taking care of them 31 - 21. Even if it's just the preseason, it's encouraging to see how good the depth of the Rams is, a team that's hopeful to make it to the Super Bowl.
Some standout players include backup quarterback Stetson Bennett, who threw for two touchdowns, one interception, and 188 yards. Willie Lampkin showed promise despite being an undersized guard, and Jarquez Hunter showed off why the Rams drafted him in the first place.
Their next opponent in the preseason is the Los Angeles Chargers, and since they destroyed the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame game, they are the only team in the preseason with a record of 2 - 0. They're going to be looking to continue that win streak, while the Rams are hoping they can stack two wins in a row.
The Battle of Los Angeles
In each of the Chargers' preseason games, the story has been quarterback play, and that stays the same for this matchup against the Rams. Justin Herbert will be playing in his first preseason game, which doesn't bode well for the Rams' chances of staying undefeated.
Herbert will likely only play one drive, and if they're able to keep them from scoring, it'll be a huge testament to the Rams' defense and how well their team is run. Outside of that, Trey Lance has been a standout for them, and the Rams' defensive front will have to be diligent to contain him.
While Lance wasn't throwing the ball as effectively as he did in the Hall of Fame game, he was still able to make an impact through his ability to take the ball and run. He had the most rushing yards on the team and even scored a touchdown with his legs, so the Rams will have to be aware of that as he will be playing a handful of drives.
As for the Rams offense, they'll have to continue relying on Bennett's production through the air and hope that their myriad of receivers can come through. Xavier Smith led the Rams in receiving yards, but I expect the rookie wide receiver Konata Mumpfield to catch more than two of the five targets thrown his way.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on Rams' content when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.