Will Rams RB2 Battle Have Significant Fantasy Football Effects?
The Los Angeles Rams moved to 2-0 on the 2025 NFL preseason after narrowly edging out their intracity rival Los Angeles Chargers, 23-22, in Week 2. These exhibition games already have to be taken with a grain of salt, considering that there are no real stakes and a lot of key players either barely see the field or are held out entirely.
For Head Coach Sean McVay and the Rams, that sentiment rings especially true, as LA is known for resting its most important pieces throughout the whole preseason. Other teams usually let their starters play at least one series per game, but not McVay's. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, and wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua have yet to appear, and they likely won't in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns either.
The Rams did have some key players suit up against the Chargers, though. Running backs Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter are competing to be Kyren Williams' primary backup for the 2025 season. Williams is slated to be a true three-down back for the Rams, but one of the ball-carriers behind him could be a worthy fantasy pick in the case of injury. Week 2 was extremely telling for how LA's RB rotation will look come kickoff against the Houston Texans.
Jarquez Hunter handles bulk of carries for Rams against Chargers
Blake Corum was the Los Angeles Rams' main backup running back in the 2024 NFL season, after they drafted him in the third round out of Michigan. However, he didn't see the field much, garnering only 58 total carries to Kyren Williams' 316. In the few opportunities he did receive, Corum was unable to prove himself as another top option for LA, totaling only 207 yards rushing for an average of just 3.6 per carry.
Because Corum was unexceptional last year, Los Angeles acquired another running back, Auburn's Jarquez Hunter, in the fourth round of the 2025 draft. The rookie has been impressive so far in training camp and threatens to emerge as the Rams' RB2 over Corum come season kickoff.
Against the Los Angeles Chargers in preseason Week 2, both of Williams' primary backups saw action. Corum finished with four carries for 5.5 yards per attempt for a total of 22. Hunter led the team in rushes with 15 for 55 yards. He also caught one ball for just a gain of two.
On the one hand, Head Coach Sean McVay might be tipping his hand that he intends on Blake Corum being the RB2 by only giving him four carries, possibly attempting to protect his health for the regular season. However, Hunter getting 15 carries may signal that the team wants to see more of him to discern whether he should be Kyren Williams' first understudy. The Rams' final preseason matchup against the Cleveland Browns could be more telling about their final running back rotation and who could become a viable fantasy flier from LA.
