Where Former Rams Ended Up Before 2025 Season

When the Los Angeles Rams finalize who will take their initial 16 practice squad spots, they will see four players now land elsewhere.

Brock Vierra

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Shaun Dolac (56) and linebacker Brennan Jackson (44) react after blocking a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams lost four players to the waiver wire on Wednesday. They are Derion Kendrick, Charles Woods, Brennan Jackson, and Willie Lampkin.

Derion Kendrick

Kendrick was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks where he is joined by former Rams Ernest Jones, Cooper Kupp, and 2025 fifth-round draft pick Pooh Paul Jr.

Derion Kendrick
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kendrick was a player I initially projected would make the 53-man roster entering preseason. The emergence of others forced the Rams to say goodbye to the defensive back. Kendrick, an opportunist, now enters a defense that is not only allowed but encouraged to gamble on potential turnover throws.

The Rams kept nine defensive backs on their initial 53-man roster.

Brennan Jackson

Jackson had a strong preseason but while the team kept seven interior defensive linemen and four edge players, there wasn't enough room to retain Jackson. Jackson, who secured two sacks against the Los Angeles Chargers, was believed to be a gem coming out of Washington State.

Brennan Jackso
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He was claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders where he is able to learn under a player who walked a similar collegiate to NFL path in Maxx Crosby. Crosby, one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, was a fellow day three pick from Eastern Michigan back in 2019. Now he's one of the highest-paid defenders in the NFL.

Willie Lampkin

Lampkin, who is expected to miss the next few weeks, picked up an injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in preseason play. While the Rams decided to keep ten offensive linemen, including five interior offensive linemen, they let Lampkin hit the waiver wire before he was claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Willie Lampki
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the decision to keep ten offensive linemen.

“When you look at our previous history it's hard to have ten real NFL offensive linemen on your roster," stated McVay. "It's really cool for [Offensive Lineman] KT Leveston to get a chance to put good stuff on tape against Cleveland and they wanted to be able to trade for him for a future pick.

We've had some issues in previous years where we've gotten injured. We have a veteran right tackle, obviously the situation is very unique with [Offensive Lineman] Alaric [Jackson]. While we do feel positive about that, to be able to have [Offensive Lineman] Warren McClendon, to be able to have [Offensive Lineman] David Quessenberry come in and then bring in [Offensive Lineman] D.J. Humphries.

Charles Woods

Woods, a 2024 UDFA from SMU, spent all of last season on the practice squad before getting an opportunity to once again display his talents in preseason. For the cornerback from Dallas, Texas, he makes the New England Patriots' 53-man roster.

Charles Wood
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, Woods has a new slate to make his impact on a revitalized Patriots defense under franchise legend Mike Vrabel.

Published
Brock Vierra
