WATCH: Rams STC Chase Blackburn Speaks During OTAs Week Two
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca - Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur took to the podium on Tuesday, following Rams OTAs, joining Chris Shula, Davante Adams, and others.
During last week's OTAs, LaFleur's boss Sean McVay took to the podium, sounding off on the players who will play critical roles to ensure the offense has a successful 2025 season.
Q: On what he’s seen so far from Terrance Ferguson?
“Terrance has been good. Really today was the first day that we could do 11-on-11. These guys got here a couple weeks ago, seen a guy that's been really attentive in meetings, got a really good feel. Really it's routes on air and then what we saw today, which is a limited body of work, but just been really impressed with him and really the rookie class as a whole. Our vets have done a good job welcoming these guys with open arms but looking forward to seeing him just continue to take it a step at a time. (Tight Ends Coach Scott) “Scooter” Huff does a great job with our tight ends. So far so good.”
Q: On his impression of Davante Adams thus far?
“I think the first thing I've been really impressed with his willingness to share, his openness and his refreshing humility in terms of being coached but then being able to offer his insight. It's fun to be able to listen to...he and Matthew have a dialogue of their accumulated experiences and getting on the same page for how they want to be able to do things. But he's been great. Similar to what I was just saying about Terrence, but he's been great in the meetings, incredibly detail-oriented. You can see how smart he is. There are a couple things that are new in terms of the vernacular, but a lot of this stuff is same as or maybe just a couple subtle tweaks. But his ability to be able to learn, his ability to be able to listen and then ultimately lead has been a big factor.”
Q: On if he’s seen a different level of preparedness from Jordan Whittington?
“It's funny I was just talking to him out on the field. What I think is great is when guys put thework in and they just continue to show I'm getting better and better and I'm creating value, whether that's on teams or whether that's doing a great job within his role as a receiver, you cansee the accumulation of experiences led to a confidence, ability to be able to fill in when needed. Thought he had a really good day today. You can see he's just got a real comfort level in terms of what's being asked. What's the intent of some of these plays? What are the route nuances and where do I fit within these concepts? And so I've just been really proud of the progress, the maturity. But when you talk to people' going back to his time at Texas, this is who he's been. He's been all that and more with us and today was an excellent step in the right direction for him.”
