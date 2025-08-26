Five Thoughts and Observations on Rams Initial 53-Man Roster
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their 53-man roster and with that decision, some of the preseason legends were unfortunately waived from the team. Here's my thoughts and observations.
Alaric Jackson
The fact that Jackson not only made the roster without having to go on a list and the fact the Rams kept ten offensive lineman, including three natural tackles means this to me. Jackson is not expected to be out for a long time and even if he must miss a game or two, the Rams feel confident they can manage in the meantime with the guys they have.
No panic buys, no shocking waiver claims. They have a system in place, they believe in it, and the team feels they have full coverage across the position.
Troy Reeder over Pooh Paul?
Yes and Rams fans are not going to like the reason why. For a while, many have wondered what does Troy Reeder bring that allows him to maintain his place on the roster, especially since the Rams refused to activate him off injured reserve towards the end of last season.
Paul is younger, a sure-fire tackler, and is under contract for longer. Here's the thing. The Rams trust Reeder to step up in case of emergency at the linebacker position but more importantly, he's a better contributor on special teams and is a locker room guy.
Shaun Dolac
When it comes to Reeder, if Dolac continues his rapid growth, he'll be the rotation guy, not Reeder. However, in the meantime, Reeder is the exact player Dolac needs on the sideline to guide his growth and if an emergency situation early in the season where Dolac may not be ready to step in, the Rams know exactly what they have in Reeder and can plan around it.
For Dolac, he's an impressive talent who was fine wearing the green dot. Dolac does everything Paul does and at the end of the day, Reeder's spot was always secure. Dolac beat out Paul and Elias Neal.
Josh Wallace is the future
While Wallace did play safety, he's a natural corner and no player on the roster better exemplified a depth piece who could play both than Josh Wallace. The Rams needed a versatile piece to round out their defensive back room and found it in the second-year man from Michigan.
The Defensive Line is Stacked
Any room where Desjuan Johnson is rounding it out is a stacked room. Tyler Davis took a massive leap in production, Larrell Muchinson has been grinding on the inside, and Ty Hamilton continues to grow at various spots.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE