Rams Take First Steps Towards Shaping 53-Man Roster
As expected, following the team's return from Cleveland after the Rams finished their final preseason game of 2025, they said goodbye to several players in anticipation of roster cut down day.
Here's who the Rams said goodbye to
The Rams have waived TE McCallan Castles, S Malik Dixon-Williams, OL Ben Dooley, DT Decarius Hawthorne, G John Leglue, C Mike McAllister, OLB Josh Pearcy, DL Da'Jon Terry, OT Trey Wedig, and QB Dresser Winn.
They have also terminated their contract with vested veteran ILB Tony Fields II.
As a result of these moves, the Rams are one step closer to finalizing their roster, which they will do on Tuesday.
McVay on 53
McVay made his stance clear regarding if any roster decisions were made before the Browns game
McVay spoke on Thursday regarding the cut-down day process and the opinions his staff held before their trip to Ohio.
“We try to have clear communication throughout and no decisions are finalized yet. There are still some things that are to be evaluated. We have a good idea of what a handful of things look like just based on how we approach the preseason. I think Cleveland provides a good opportunity to continue to evaluate guys. I think there's this ongoing communication that exists while also knowing that hey, things can change with the snap of a finger if you will just because injuries and some of the uncertainty. I'm looking forward to watching a handful of guys compete because there are still some spots to be determined.”
The Rams dressed but didn't play a number of players who were "on the bubble," clarifying their position heading into Tuesday.
Per Saturday's post-game report: Several members of the Rams suited up but didn't play, including Shaun Dolac, Larrell Murchison, Josh Wallace, Nick Hampton, Davis Allen, Stetson Bennett, Blake Corum, Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield, Beaux Limmer, Justin Dedich, and David Quessenberry.
Sean McVay also announced on Saturday that Keir Thomas, the Rams' outside linebacker from Florida State who was putting together a solid camp and preseason, has been placed on injured reserve. Barring any changes to the situation, McVay indicated Thomas would not be designated to return at any point, per Rams.com's Stu Jackson.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE