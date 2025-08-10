WATCH: Rams Sean McVay Preseason Week One Post Game Presser
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, following a joint practice in Oxnard, took on the Cowboys once again in the preseason at SoFi Stadium.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below
On Thursday, Sean McVay, now back at the Rams practice facility in Woodland Hills, fielded questions from reporters.
Q: Is there a specific position group he’s looking at for the preseason game?
“Yeah, I'm looking at them all. I think one of the things you mentioned… I got asked about the runners. I'm looking forward to watching [Running Back] Blake [Corum], watching [Running Back] Jarquez Hunter and [Running Back] Ronnie [Rivers] and those guys run. Looking forward to seeing our outside linebackers play. Obviously, we know [Linebacker Jared] Verse and [Linebacker Byron Young] ‘BY’ are solidified. There's a lot of great competition behind those guys for a lot of different roles and responsibilities based on the personnel that we're in and that's another spot that I'm looking for.”
Q: What are your throughts regarding Warren McClendon Jr's joint practice performance?
“I thought he was awesome. [Offensive Lineman] Warren [McClendon Jr.] is a guy that I think he's taken as many strides as anybody. I think [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell as a whole has just done such a great job at that offensive line group in addition to [Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Zak Kromer, [Rams Coaching Consultant] Brian Allen. It's great to be able to have [Former NFL Coach] Mike Munchak anytime that he comes around and his experience and his wisdom and knowledge. But I've been really pleased with Warren. He's obviously very comfortable playing on the right side. I thought the times that he had to come in for [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein last year, he did a great job. Now you're seeing a guy that has also shown that he can be really functional and is continuing to get better playing the left tackle as well. [He’s] getting comfortable to play in both of those stances. I'm really proud of Warren. I want to continue to see him take those steps, but he did a nice job.”
Q: Do you have an update on Kobie Turner?
"No, I don't have anything on him. He's dealing with a little bit of a back as well. He’s kind of week-to-week right now.”
