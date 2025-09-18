Rams' DC Chris Shula Speaks Out on Week 3 Challenges
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams held practice at their facility on Thursday as they continue preparations for their week two matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, a rematch from last season's playoff classic.
Before practice, both offensive and defensive coordinators, Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula spoke to reporters. Puka Nacua and Jared Verse spoke after.
On Wednesday, Sean McVay provided team updates from the podium.
Q: What do you see from Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts and how the Eagles haven’t lost since September with him at the helm?
“It's unbelievable," stated McVay. "He's a winner. He’s a competitor. What I respect about them is they play the game on their terms. They know how they want to be able to play and it's not exclusive to offense, defense or in teams. It's all three together. They play team football. They know the style of play that they want to be able to play with."
"Jalen [Hurts] takes great care of the football. He can beat you with his arm, legs or his mind. He’s a winner and a great competitor. I have a ton of respect for this football team. We obviously have a lot of familiarity with him playing him twice last year. That being so early in this season, but every single year is a new year. We're looking forward to it, but nothing but respect coming from me for them.”
Q: What will be key to preventing explosive runs from Eagles’ RB Saquon Barkley?
“You don't want to allow him vertical seams. He's so damn dynamic. He’s so explosive. If he gets a vertical seam and he gets clean to the second and third levels, he's as special of a slash runner as there is. He's so explosive because of the speed and the ability to finish. I think he's really good in close quarters."
"You see why he had more production, when you look at his season combined, than there ever was in the history of this league. He was excellent. He obviously did a lot of great things against us in both games that he played. Like it always will be, it’s going to be a big emphasis on playing 11 as one, and being able to swarm to the football. Easier said than done, but I know our guys are excited.”
