Ram Digest

Rams' DC Chris Shula Speaks Out on Week 3 Challenges

The Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator was candid when addressing the multiple issues the Eagles' offense naturally creates

Brock Vierra

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams held practice at their facility on Thursday as they continue preparations for their week two matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, a rematch from last season's playoff classic.

Before practice, both offensive and defensive coordinators, Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula spoke to reporters. Puka Nacua and Jared Verse spoke after.

Watch Chris Shula's Press Conference Below

On Wednesday, Sean McVay provided team updates from the podium.

Q: What do you see from Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts and how the Eagles haven’t lost since September with him at the helm?

“It's unbelievable," stated McVay. "He's a winner. He’s a competitor. What I respect about them is they play the game on their terms. They know how they want to be able to play and it's not exclusive to offense, defense or in teams. It's all three together. They play team football. They know the style of play that they want to be able to play with."

Jalen Hurts
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks on after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Jalen [Hurts] takes great care of the football. He can beat you with his arm, legs or his mind. He’s a winner and a great competitor. I have a ton of respect for this football team. We obviously have a lot of familiarity with him playing him twice last year. That being so early in this season, but every single year is a new year. We're looking forward to it, but nothing but respect coming from me for them.”

Q: What will be key to preventing explosive runs from Eagles’ RB Saquon Barkley?

“You don't want to allow him vertical seams. He's so damn dynamic. He’s so explosive. If he gets a vertical seam and he gets clean to the second and third levels, he's as special of a slash runner as there is. He's so explosive because of the speed and the ability to finish. I think he's really good in close quarters."

Saquon Barkley
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"You see why he had more production, when you look at his season combined, than there ever was in the history of this league. He was excellent. He obviously did a lot of great things against us in both games that he played. Like it always will be, it’s going to be a big emphasis on playing 11 as one, and being able to swarm to the football. Easier said than done, but I know our guys are excited.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.