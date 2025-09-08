COLUMN: If Miami Rebuilds, Rams Chris Shula Will Be Considered
I've spoken to multiple people around the NFL, and the consensus is that barring a significant setback, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula will be an NFL head coach next season. Obviously, this isn't what Rams fans want to hear after his defense once again saved the day against the Houston Texans, but it's the truth.
Sitting at my lovely press box seat at SoFi Stadium with a crisp coke in hand and a hearty breakfast in another, I looked up to the halo to watch the Indianapolis Colts beating the daylights out of the Miami Dolphins.
While we could spend all day talking about the issues with Miami, and the issues are plenty, especially when you invest over $400 million into three players who have zero impact on the line of scrimmage, the truth is that if things do not change, the franchise will launch a rebuild and if you think their 85 year old owner Stephen Ross is slowing down, prompting a delay of execution, check his recent buisness dealings.
The maverick is going full throttle, and perhaps to find the riches of the future, he'll look to the past.
Don Shula
Arguably the greatest coach in the NFL and the greatest coach in Dolphins' franchise history, Don Shula's impact on football will remain timeless as from before the merger, all the way until nearly the end of the century, Shula's fingerprints painted the story of the league.
Chris Shula
Now we stand 30 years removed from Don Shula's final season and his grandson is commanding his version of the "no name defense" filled with castaways, undrafted free agents, and overlooked draft picks.
The Leader
Shula has the trust and respect of the locker room because they went through the growing pains together. I asked Shula about what that does and he said this on Thursday.
“It's been kind of fun," stated Shula. "We feel like last year we were kind of growing together. Just how you evolve, whether it's the preparation throughout the week, or what these guys can do, and same thing, these guys are figuring out what they can do on the field. It’s been fun. It feels like we've been growing together as a unit. The highs and the lows, we're all in it together. When you experience some of those lows together, and then you have those highs, it definitely makes it that much more special.”
Miami's cap situation is awful and the team would have to rely on finding and developing talent where others aren't looking. Guess who just did that last year, the year after Aaron Donald retired.
The Tactician
As mentioned, Shula is able to make things happen with a variety of players. He finds athletic talents for his secondary and their ability to be lined up all over the field masked perceived weaknesses, leading to a continued production of success.
I asked Shula about whether there’s a difference in designing a defense with versatility versus specialization and what the effect is?
“Yeah, there definitely is," stated Shula. "You always want versatile guys. We're fortunate that we have a lot of those guys that can do a lot of things. If you think of all the stuff that [Safety Jaylen] ‘Tank’ McCollough, [Safety] Quentin Lake does for us, that [Cornerback] Cobie Durant does for us, guys like that.
There are guys that have certain elite traits and we always talk about putting guys in the best position to do what they do best. That’s certainly what we try to do with our front guys and with our DBs [Defensive Backs]. It’s all taken into account. That's the fun part, getting into this game plan and trying to figure all that stuff out.”
Durant intercepted and McCollough sacked C.J. Stroud on Sunday.
The Fit
Not only would Shula be a perfect fit in Miami as a leader, tactician, and coach, he would be bringing the men with him who can create a winning culture. There's a good chance Tyreek Hill and/ or Tua Tagovailoa will be moved after this season so we're talking about a rebuild from scratch.
Mike LaFleur would be hard to bring with him as offensive coordinator because who knows if LaFleur would want to leave, even at the prospect of being a play caller again, and he has ultimate job security with the Rams. However, Nate Scheelhaase, whom LaFleur praised for his research skills, is a former collegiate playcaller and a likely offensive coordinator candidate in his own right.
There's also Dave Ragone, the Rams' quarterbacks coach. He was a former offensive coordinator with the Falcons. Keep in mind the Rams might draft Matthew Stafford's successor next season so losing their quarterbacks coach wouldn't be ideal.
On the defensive end, Aubrey Pleasant could be a for defensive coordinator job. If anyone wonders how the Rams' secondary is able to work, it's because of Pleasant.
The Call
The truth is the narrative is too good not to read into. The grandson is a touching story. Just ask John and Sean McVay. It's one that sells tickets. What also sells tickets is a winner. Shula is both.
While Shula himself remains focused on the season at hand, I'm a sports writer, and pondering the future is what we do.
