WATCH: Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula 2025 Week One Presser
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their week one preparations on Thursday as they hope to start the season strong with an opening weekend win at home against the Houston Texans. On Wednesday, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams and Alaric Jackson took to the podium. On Thursday, Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse would join them.
On Sunday, Shula will engage in the ultimate chess battle against Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley. Caley, a former Rams assistant, is set to go up against Shula, with both men sharing a strong history, helping to jumpstart the Rams' rebuild.
Watch Chris Shula's Press Conference Below
Q: How has Darious Williams has been so far?
“He’s a stud. I’ve mentioned it before, we’ve got four guys that we feel really good about at the outside corner spot. Darious [Williams] is a guy that's played a lot of football. He's got a great concept trigger, really good short space quickness and lateral agility. If he gets his hands on the football, he's catching it. I love everything Darious is about as a human being, most importantly. It’s been great reconnecting with him."
Q: How do you prepare to play Texans' S C.J. Gardner-Johnson?
“You feel him. When he played Philly last year, he made a bunch of big time plays in some critical situations. He’s really productive in both phases. I think he's got a great concept trigger. There's a toughness that fits what they've done each of the last couple years. What they do is play their style of play at a really high level. [Texans Head Coach] DeMeco [Ryans] does an excellent job with [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Matt] Burke of being able to mix it up."
"They play connected, 11 as one. They play tough. They fly to the football. They attack at the football and this guy will be a great extension of that. Even though he might not have a lot of representative clips, we know what kind of player this guy is. I got a lot of respect for him. He made some big-time plays in that divisional loss last year for Philly.”
