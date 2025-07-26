The Rams Have A Roster On the Cusp of Greatness
Last season, the Rams had yet another rookie draft class excel, finding gems with draft picks and UDFAs all over the defense.
Jared Verse and Braden Fiske brought the defensive line to life in the post-Aaron Donald era, Omar Speights revitalized the linebacker room, while Jaylen McCollough and Kamren Kinchens became interception machines in the secondary.
In that class, Jordan Whittington was a PFWA All-Rookie team selection, and Joshua Karty gave the Rams stability at the kicker position, something they longed for in 2023.
However, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is excited as in the same way the 2023 class exploded in 2024, 2024 has a chance to go supernova in 2025. A big reason for that is the change of their schedule from their rookie season to their second year, something LaFleur detailed after practice.
“I have told, especially when I was a position coach, but I tell the rookies all the time, ‘Guys, it's the longest year of probably your professional career and obviously college as well.’ It’s exactly what you said," said LaFleur.
"In college, they start practice all summer, right? He plays that last year at Oregon. They go to the college football playoffs. Then when they're done, he has to get ready to train to get ready for the Combine, for his Pro Day and for whatever visits. Then you get drafted, then you come and you have a whole new playbook. You got a few weeks off, but you take a few weeks off, now you are going to be behind physically. You tell those guys, ‘You think you have five/six weeks off before training camp, you can't stop. Wait until next February. I promise it'll pay off where you can finally take a deep breath.’ That’s just the life of a rookie. It is what it is. I think all of them would take that.”
The Rams did take a deep breath with many players expressing how much they enjoyed their trip out to Hawaii.
The players are refreshed, the roster is loaded, and the defense has been firing on all cylinders.
Puka Nacua and Davante Adams have been phenomenal and the 2024 class is leading the way because, as Braden Fiske stated, they're young and relentless, but they're practicing like veterans.
