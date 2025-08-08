Rams Are Confident in An Area Many Consider a Weakness
The Los Angeles Rams have spent the last few seasons building their roster through the draft. Their defense has been the unit that has been the most impacted by their productive offseasons. Still, the unit's defensive backs are arguably its biggest concern as the seasons draws near.
However, the Rams' coaching staff seems to be far from concerned.
Following training camp, Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula explained what went into the Rams' deal with veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and how he fits into Shula's plans for the defense this season. Shula noted his confidence in Witherspoon's abilities.
“That's really more of a question as far as the timing of it for [General Manager] Les [Snead] or for [Head Coach] Sean [McVay]. I know us on defense, we love Ahkello [Witherspoon] and we saw the way he finished the season with us last year and how we operate with him in the back end," Shula said.
"[He’s] kind of like [Safety] Quentin Lake and [Nate] Landman where he's one of those guys where guys just play calmer and better when they're in there with him. He communicates, he's such a vet. He's like the savvy leader, the veteran. He is almost like the Yoda of that room if you know his personality. We've been wanting him the whole time, and as far as the timing or anything, I'm not really sure.”
So far in training camp, the Rams' defensive backs have received extra attention from those on the outside looking in. Many feel the Rams' group of defensive backs is the team's weakness. However, Shula disagrees and has given verbal support to the much-maligned position group
"It's always taking the ball away. If you just said as a single group, but there is obviously a lot of different things that they're going to be working on. Whether it's safeties, corners, nickels, or anything like that, as far as specific things to get better at every single day. That's why Quentin Lake's a stud, but every single day, [the emphasis is on] taking away the ball. I would say that thing as a group is something that's emphasized every day," McVay said.
